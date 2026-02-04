Grading the Coby White Trade and How It Reshapes the Hornets’ Backcourt

The Charlotte Hornets have completed their first trade of the deadline season, acquiring veteran guards Coby White and Mike Conley. The former is not expected to remain in Charlotte, however.

Below is the entire trade laid out, along with our staff's grade of the deal.

Full trade details

Charlotte Hornets receive: Coby White, Mike Conley

Chicago Bulls receive: Collin Sexton, Ousmane Diang, the least favorable of Charlotte/Denver 2nd round draft pick in 2029; NYK 2031; Denver 2031.

Oklahoma City Thunder receives: Mason Plumlee

Schuyler Callihan: A-

The only concern here is that White is on an expiring deal. Does he have an interest in staying in Charlotte beyond this season? Given that he's a North Carolina native and played his college ball at UNC, I would assume he'd strongly consider re-signing. Losing Collin Sexton's energy and intensity is a bit of a hit, but the overall fit is much better with White running the second unit, giving them a much higher ceiling.

Zach Roberts: B+

Coby White is on an expiring contract, so without an extension, I’m not sure I love giving up three seconds for him. That said, Collin Sexton just wasn't quite working out, and the Hornets used Ousmane Dieng (who they got for Mason Plumlee) as well, so I'm overall pleased. White coming home is a good story, too, and he should help the bench unit when LaMelo Ball sits.

Owen Watterson: A-

Michael Jordan or not, Charlotte’s front office still loves its Tobacco Road alumni. In all seriousness, though, this Coby White move cemented to me that the Hornets are serious about a play-in push, and maybe more. Charlotte’s biggest struggle area is LaMelo Ball’s off-minutes, and while Collin Sexton helped in that arena some nights, there was a lot of inconsistency and too many turnovers. White gives head coach Charles Lee another guy who can be a capable perimeter defender, and one who isn't as much of a black hole offensively. Sexton was prone to tunnel vision when he saw a path to the rim; White has the ability to be a much better distributor, while still having the talent to get downhill to the basket. This is a no-loss trade scenario for Charlotte— backup point guard minutes can't get much worse than they've already been at points this year.

Owen O'Connor: A

The Hornets' biggest struggle, despite how great they have been lately? A guard who can keep their offense afloat in the LaMelo-less minutes. When your 17 million dollar guard has a negative offensive rating when he is in, and the starter isn't, it’s time to make a change — and the Hornets got the best guy on the market for that role. The Bulls' offense improves by 5.8 points when Coby White is in versus when he is off. Those 20 points leads that the Hornets build won't go away when White is in - in fact, they may grow. Jeff Peterson is incredible.

Matt Alquiza: B+

Cony White returning to the Tar Heel State,, where he owns the all-time high school scoring record and started as a college player is an awesome story.

On the court, he’s pretty similar to Collin Sexton with two major differences: White is an impactful rebounder and an elite volume three-point shooter.

This isn't the needle-moving trade that vaults the Hornets up the Eastern Conference hierarchy, but it's a solid marginal move to bolster their push for the playoffs. Consider me a fan.

