Charlotte Hornets Odds: Update on Kon Knueppel ROY, Charles Lee COY, and More

The Charlotte Hornets are having a phenomenal year. If things go well the rest of the way, they could end up with the Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year (albeit highly unlikely), a division title, and a playoff berth. Here's what the odds have to say about all that.

Playoffs?!

In the immortal words of Jim Mora, "Playoffs?!" We are talking about the playoffs now. The Hornets are more or less locked into the Play-In at the very least, as they're 8.5 games up with 10 remaining. In a day or two, the East's field will be locked.

But which team is going to make it out? Here's what the odds "to make playoffs" are per FanDuel:

Hornets -205

Hawks -280

Heat -230

Magic -138

76ers -198

Raptors -1100

There are five spots left up for grabs, so FanDuel's odds more or less expect the Raptors, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, 76ers, and Magic to make it in that order, so it'll be tough to make it out of the Play-In and into a series, but it's certainly possible.

And as a bonus, the Hornets are +10000 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, which would've seemed impossible a few months ago.

Division Title

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) leaps for a shot over Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There's one active NBA team that has never won a division title. The Charlotte Hornets have never finished atop the Southeastern Division. They are 11-5 in the division this season, but they're still facing an uphill battle to end this dubious streak.

Here are the division odds:

Hawks +150

Heat +240

Hornets +360

Magic +460

The Hornets don't have the worst odds, but it'll be tough for them to get past the Hawks, Magic, and Heat, even if they're all separated by just two games.

Rookie of the Year

Recently, thanks to Cooper Flagg's injury, Kon Knueppel became the favorite for Rookie of the Year, validating what Hornets fans have seen all year. Have they changed? Is Knueppel still the favorite with Flagg back and balling again?

Right now, Knueppel is -180, and Flagg is +140. So the gap has not really grown since then, though Knueppel has the edge. Can he fend off Flagg the rest of the way? That will also be a challenge for the Hornets wing.

Coach of the Year

Charles Lee for Coach of the Year? Jason Kidd made the argument a few weeks ago, and the Hornets have not slowed down since. The award always goes to a surprise team that dominates the standings (i.e. J.B. Bickerstaff), but Lee has worked his way into the race.

Here are the odds:

Bickerstaff -180

Joe Mazulla +160

Mitch Johnson +1500

Charles Lee +5500

Jordan Ott +7500

Quin Snyder +8000

As of now, Lee would be on the outside looking in to be one of the three finalists, but he will undoubtedly get some votes from the media when it's all said and done, and he'll be a contender for the award next season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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