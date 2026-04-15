Coby White Delivers an All-Time Charlotte Hornets Moment in Postseason Debut for His Hometown Team

Where would the Charlotte Hornets be without Coby White?

The Hornets' second half ascendancy started when Collin Sexton was still spearheading the second unit, but the trade deadline move for White supercharged their run up the Eastern Conference standings. Coby immediately acclimated to his new, yet familiar, surroundings, and it didn't take long for him to make a major impact on his hometown team.

In 21 regular season games as a Hornet, White averaged 15.6 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 46/39/83 shooting splits. He's proven to be a dynamic offensive weapon that can finish tough self-created looks and spoon-feed open shots to his teammates.

In the biggest moments of the Hornets' season, White came alive and showed the world just how good purple and teal look on him.

WIth 4:30 to go in the third quarter of Tuesday night's Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat, Charles Lee called a timeout after his Hornets went down five. A Kel'El Ware dunk punctuated a 10-5 Miami run that turned a tied game into a two possession lead for the Heat.

Miami had all of the momentum until White snatched it away.

He knocked down three triples and massaged home a contested layup, scoring 14 points in just over four minutes and delivering the Hornets a six-point lead heading into the final stanza. White, North Carolina high school basketball's all-time leading scorer, poured in huge buckets that completely changed the tenor of the first postseason game Charlotte has hosted in a decade.

White's third quarter flurry was a divine first act, but it pales in comparison to what he did just a few minutes later.

Two Tyler Herro free throws with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter sucked the life out of the Spectrum Center. When his second make touched the bottom of the net, you could hear a pin drop as the realization that the Miami Heat were going to eliminate the Hornets in the postseason again sunk into the home crowd.

The big bad bullies of the Southeast Division were a dozen seconds away from advancing to Friday night until Coby White put on his Superman cape.

COBY WHITE TIES THE GAME 🎯



WHAT A SHOT!



114-114.

10.8 TO PLAY. pic.twitter.com/MWCQbWOVtd — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2026

The only thing louder than the eruption of the Spectrum Center crowd was the chorus of decibel warnings on their Apple Watches. White saved his best for last, knocking down a clutch triple in the corner that saved the Hornets season when it was all but dead.

The rest, as they say, is history, as LaMelo Ball's last-second layup and Miles Bridges' subsuquent block sealed the win for Charlotte, but those game-winning plays would have never happened without White's heroics at the end of regulation.

Coby White has found a home in Charlotte and the home crowd has embraced the North Carolina native. "CO-BY" chants echoed throughout the Hornets' home arena during the win on multiple occasions, and if past performance in indicitave of the future, there will be many more of those to come.

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