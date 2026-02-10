DeMarcus Cousins Believes the Hornets Are Built to 'Ruin Seasons' for True Contenders

Game by game, the Charlotte Hornets continue to prove that they are for real. Spanking the Oklahoma City Thunder opened up some eyes, as did their blowout wins over the Nuggets, Lakers, and 76ers, and close victories over the Mavericks, Spurs, Rockets, and Hawks.

But the game that seems to have garnered the most attention? Last night's loss to the Detroit Pistons, which snapped their nine-game winning streak.

Yes, there's a lot of discussion about the massive brawl that took place early in the third quarter, but the fact that the Hornets took the Pistons down to the wire turned some heads. That's a tough, physical team that can wear you down over the course of 48 minutes, yet the young Bugs scrapped, clawed, and fought (no pun intended) their way back into the game and just came up a little short.

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins walked away from that game realizing that the Hornets can put a damper on some Eastern Conference team's championship aspirations.

“I definitely think they can ruin some seasons," Cousins said on today's episode of Run It Back. "I’m hoping they can slide into that eight spot, stay there, or even go up more, possibly. I think this team is a team that we need in the playoffs. They are a fun team to watch. They’re exciting. They have a young star in LaMelo. They have a bright future ahead. I like everything about this Charlotte team. The only thing they are missing is discipline and, at this point, experience, which will come with time. I’m liking Charles Lee in that leader role; he’s matching their energy and vice versa. I think they have a bright future. I just want them to stick it through, continue to grow, and I think they can be a real threat in the future.”

The Hornets will have to manage the short-term without the services of Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté, who will be handed down suspensions any moment now, and will also be without Coby White, who is nursing a calf injury. When they have the full boat, though, they have the ability to go on another run and soar up the Eastern Conference standings.

