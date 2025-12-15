Kon Knueppel has already made Hornets history and he is just getting started

It seems like not all that long ago, most people around the NBA, myself included, viewed Kon Knueppel as the "safe" pick for the Charlotte Hornets. He doesn't have the elite athleticism that most top-five picks have, nor does he have the flash that you'd expect to see. But he can score it and is super reliable.

Just 26 games into his rookie season, he's now being viewed as the new face of the franchise. The assumption was that he would be a really good No. 3 option behind LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, and some nights, he does fill that role. But more often than not, he's the best and most efficient player on the floor.

Following Sunday's career-high 32 points against the Chicago Bulls, Knueppel set a new franchise record for the most points in a player's first 25 career games with 466, passing Alonzo Mourning.

Highest scoring Hornets rookies through 25 games:

1. Kon Knueppel (2025-26): 466

2. Alonzo Mourning (1992-93): 450

3. Larry Johnson (1991-92): 426

4. Emeka Okafor (2004-05): 383

5. Brandon Miller (2023-24): 365

At some point, most players hit the proverbial rookie wall, and considering we're only 30% through the season, there's a chance Knueppel experiences that momentary dip, but I wouldn't expect it to last for long, should it arise. He plays with an elite level of awareness, knowing where to go with the ball, when to let it fly, when and where to pass it, and is a more than serviceable defender.

The thing that separates him is his care factor. He truly wants to win and takes it personally when someone scores on him or when he turns the ball over. For the Hornets to climb out of the cellar in the Eastern Conference, they need more players who are cut from the same cloth.

"Yeah, he's not a regular rookie," Miles Bridges said on Friday. "I feel like we established this in his first month here. He's a great player. He's gonna have a great career, and I'm lucky to be able to play with him."

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

What changed as the Hornets flipped the script with a stunning overtime defensive stand

NBA insider makes Kon Knueppel declaration, but it doesn't mean what you think

Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Hornets fall to Bulls despite Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel outbursts on Friday