Forget the Future, Doc Rivers is a Huge Believer in the Hornets Right Now

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their journey tonight in Orlando, squaring off with the Magic in the final Play-In game in the Eastern Conference.

It's still remarkable to think how far this team has come in such a short period of time, given the horrific start to the season that they had, not only losing games but having continued bad luck on the injury front. Since they became healthy, they've turned into one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

NBA coaching legend Doc Rivers recently hopped on the Bill Simmons Podcast and dished out a ton of praise, first with Rookie of the Year candidate, Kon Knueppel.

"Kon (Knueppel) changed their culture. There are certain players that have the ability, Kevin Garnett, to walk in and change the culture without words, but with his actions. Kon has done that, and now LaMelo (Ball) and all the other guys are doing it as well. They've bought into that."

"You could make a case, early in the year, Charlotte was probably thinking about moving guys, moving LaMelo, moving (Miles) Bridges, and now you watch them, they're playing like winners," he continued. "(Brandon) Miller should be up for Most Improved Player... but all that comes from winning and playing the right way."

He makes a great point about Miller, who has played a massive role in this team's surge. Unfortunately, he's not going to get the type of credit he deserves because his numbers mirror what they were last season, although he has been more efficient putting the ball in the hoop. Plus, his season has been overshadowed by Knueppel and the late-season play of LaMelo Ball.

Rivers also tipped his hat to Charles Lee for adjusting the starting five, which became the best lineup in the NBA and by a wide margin.

"The sneakiest move that Charles (Lee) made was putting (Moussa) Diabate in the starting lineup. He was a glue guy defensively, and he is as good as anybody in the league offensive rebounding. He's a terror on the glass. I know LaMelo played great, Bridges, but he won that game against Miami. He kept giving them extra shots, and that's invaluable."

He also made it clear that this team isn't just one that others in the league will have to worry about in the future, but today as well. They have already arrived.

"They are good. They're here... they're here right now."

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