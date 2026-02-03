Giannis Trade Whispers Include Hornets — Would Charlotte Bet Everything on Him?

Not all that long ago, the Charlotte Hornets seemed destined for another injury-riddled season that would result in falling into the NBA draft lottery, extending that streak to ten years. Now, the Hornets find themselves chasing a much different streak — winning eight games in a row for the first time this century, and because of it, expectations for this team have changed.

The Hornets will enter the trade deadline at 23-28, and as of today, just one game back from the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot. So it's reasonable to think that Jeff Peterson could swing some deals that give the Hornets an extra push to make the postseason, and potentially avoid the play-in.

What about Giannis Antetokounmpo? No, really.

ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne dropped an interesting nugget during an ESPN radio show Tuesday afternoon.

“Minnesota is one of the teams that’s hot in pursuit of Giannis. The Warriors really want him. They both really want him. And I think Miami really wants him too. I think there are other teams that we have not talked about that would be very surprising, that are also making calls. I think Charlotte is an interesting team. I've heard that name out there. Toronto. Nobody gets excited about that because that’s not seen as teams that he would want to go to.”

Is now the time for the Hornets to go all-in? What would it take?

Charlotte has the assets to make a compelling offer to Milwaukee. They have seven first-round draft picks over the next four drafts, Miles Bridges (quality vet that can help with salary matching), and some intriguing young talent.

Sure, bringing Giannis to Charlotte would be considered "going all-in," but I'm not sure it's the right move or the time to do so. This five-man lineup of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mousaa Diabaté has been nearly unstoppable, winning 13 of the 14 games they've started together. And not to mention, their offensive and defensive efficiency are through the roof with this group, so why fix something that isn't broken?

There will be a time (and player) that makes sense for the Hornets to go all-in. Jeff Peterson has done a great job to this point of staying disciplined and not skipping steps in the rebuild, as he promised he would do. Forking up multiple first-round picks, a promising youngster (possibly Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel), AND having a player who is in his 30s that carries a $58M and $62M cap hit over each of the next two seasons just feels too risky.

