Charlotte Hornets NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

After a dreadful first month of the 2025-26 season, where the Charlotte Hornets went 4-14, things have turned around in a big way, largely due to the roster finally being healthy.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller each missed some time early on, but since the starting five of Ball-Miller-Kon Knueppel-Miles Bridges-Moussa Diabaté have been in place, they've become one of the most dominant teams in the league, even if the overall record doesn't show it.

For the first time in a while, the Hornets are in a position to be buyers at the trade deadline. They could opt to stay put and not mess with the chemistry this current group has, but if they want to improve the roster and make a push for the playoffs, they have the assets to make it happen.

Over the next few days, this page will serve as your one-stop shop for everything regarding the Hornets and the trade deadline. Rumors, targets, updates, breaking news, you name it, we'll have it right here for you.

Rumors

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): When discussing possibilities for the Greek Freak, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne tossed the Hornets name out there. "I think there are other teams that we have not talked about that would be very surprising that are also making calls (on Giannis Antetokounmpo). I think Charlotte is an interesting team, I've heard that name out there."

Three veteran center options: Per NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, "The Hornets are expected to be active on the market with hopes of upgrading the roster before this week’s trade buzzer. Nic Claxton, Myles Turner, and Daniel Gafford are among the names of possible center targets that Charlotte should consider to strengthen its front court."

Potential Targets

C Jarrett Allen (CLE): It appears the Cavs are going to be active at the deadline in one way or another. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the organization has explored trade options for its big man. The Hornets have not been directly linked here just yet and may not be interested given the play they've received from Diabaté and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner. Then again, Allen would certainly improve the depth of the roster and create a dynamic one-two punch with Diabaté.

C Myles Turner (MIL): The same thing goes here with Turner. Making this move either means Diabaté is moving to the four spot or the bench. To make this deal go through, Miles Bridges' salary would be helpful, although it's not something the Hornets want to do.

News/Updates

G Lonzo Ball (CLE): According to Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, there have been "preliminary talks" between the Hornets and Cavs about a trade around Lonzo Ball. If this were a trade that goes down, you can expect Charlotte to also acquire some draft capital for taking on Ball's contract.

Assets: Jeff Peterson has helped complete multi-team deals before, and to no surprise, there's interest in playing that role once again, per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. "The Nets, Hornets, and Jazz have made it clear to rival clubs that they’re willing to get involved in multi-team scenarios to take on salary and help grease the wheels on potential deals."

F Miles Bridges (CHA): It's becoming increasingly unlikely that the Hornets trade the veteran forward. He is playing some of the best basketball of his career and is a key piece to this team's core, especially from a leadership standpoint. If he does get included in a trade, it will be to help match salaries to reel in a big fish (by Charlotte's standards). I do not expect the Hornets to shop him.

