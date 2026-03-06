Hornets Welcome Heat to Charlotte For Pivotal Playoff-Positioning Matchup

On Monday afternoon, I labeled tonight's contest an 'exorcise your demons' game for the Charlotte Hornets. Playing as one of, if not the best, teams in the National Basketball Association for a two month stretch can't wash away the trauma that the Miami Heat have inflicted on this organization for the better part of two decades.

Beating that Heat team and continuing the team's ascent up the Eastern Conference can be a start, though. And they'll have the chance to do so in front of a raucous crowd at the Spectrum Center on Friday evening.

Doing so won't be easy.

Miami has been generally been ignored by the constantly whirring NBA content machine, but Erik Spoelstra's squad is deep, talented, and firmly entrenched in a system that causes opposing teams fits.

It starts with their pace. The Heat are one of the league's premier teams in transition that looks to get out and run at every opportunity; whether off of a made basket, a missed basket, or a turnover. 18.1% of Miami's offensive possessions start with a 'transition play,' the second-highest number in the league.

The major key for Charlotte will be limiting their turnovers (which has been a season-long struggle) as the Heat boast a top-ten offense in terms of points per 100 possessions off of opposing giveaways. Charlotte is coming off of a trip to Boston where they posted a season-low in turnover percentage, and they'll do well to replicate that in tonight's key divisional battle.

Key Matchup: Brandon Miller vs. Tyler Herro

Without Norman Powell sidelined, Herro has reclaimed the role as Miami's go-to perimeter scorer.

The veteran forward has ecliped 20 points in three of the Heat's last four games, shooting greater than 50% in all of them. Hornets fans are familiar with his exploits, and the real ones haven't forgotten the dagger Herro thrusted into their hearts last November.

Herro is thriving in Miami's isolation-heavy offense, shooting career-high percentages from every zone inside of the arc while still knocking down 35% of his threes.

On the other side of the matchup is Brandon Miller, Charlotte's go-to scoring option who is playing some of the best ball of his career. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, Miller is shooting a blistering 41% from three-point range on a moderate volume from downtown.

He continues to expand his all-around offensive game in the half court, and a matchup against the defensively-deficient Herro should free Miller up to get loose again versus the Heat.

Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets: OUT Tidjane Salaun (Calf)

Miami Heat: OUT Simone Fontecchio (L Groin), Nikola Jovic (Low Back), Norman Powell (R Groin), DOUBTFUL Andrew Wiggins (Knee)

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets Miami Heat LaMelo Ball Davion Mitchell Brandon Miller Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kon Knueppel Tyler Herro Miles Bridges Pelle Larsson Moussa Diabate Bam Adebayo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets