Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

The Charlotte Hornets (32-31) are back home for a Friday night outing at the Spectrum Center against their inter-division rival, the Miami Heat (34-29).

This will be the two teams' third of four regular-season matchups this year. How does our Charlotte Hornets on SI staff see tonight's home game playing out for Charlotte?:

Owen Watterson: Hornets 129, Miami 115

The pace of Miami’s offense was blistering to start the season, but its youth and lack of a true superstar seem to have stymied it as the season has progressed. Charlotte is right on their tail, right along with Orlando and Philadelphia.

Given how close everyone's record is, this is a must-win for the Hornets. As much as a game where you're going for a seventh win in a row could be. Charlotte has already lost to Miami twice and must win tonight and next week to tie the season series. The Hornets fans know all too well about tiebreaker misfortune come playoff time, and I’m certain Charles Lee wants to avoid that scenario. After all, he and Jeff Peterson both said they check the standings every day. They absolutely know how important games like this are.

I made a mistake picking Boston on Wednesday. God forbid a guy sees that the team didn't get into Boston until 4 am before the second night of a back-to-back, and assumes the wear will show.

The Hornets aren't just every team anymore, though. I expect them to take it to Miami in a packed and loud Spectrum Center tonight, and make it seven in a row in the chase for the Southeast Division crown.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 115, Heat 104

At this point, much like during their nine-game winning streak, I can no longer pick against them. I've been wrong before, picking Boston to narrowly edge them before Charlotte demolished them. The Heat are no Celtics. Miami has had Charlotte's number for a long time, even hanging 144 points on the Hornets early on. These are not those Hornets, though. These Hornets might just be the best team in the NBA, a fact I am slowly coming to terms with, and that Miami might learn tonight.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 121, Heat 114

Charlotte is playing the best basketball of any team in the league, and I'm not sure this locomotive can be stopped. They are dismantling some of the perceived top teams in the NBA and doing it on both ends of the floor, holding the top net rating since January 1. With the full rotation available tonight and a packed-out Spectrum Center backing them, the Hornets should be able to reel in their seventh-straight dub.

