Is Brandon Miller an Early Version of Kevin Durant? Insider Says Signs Are There

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller is a lanky scorer with decent handles who can hit from all three levels on offense. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant is, reductively speaking, a lanky scorer with good handles who can hit from all three levels.

It is foolish to try to find the "next" anyone in the NBA. They've been searching for the next LeBron James and next Stephen Curry forever. It's a fool's errand. With that said, in a way, the Hornets may have found the next Kevin Durant, or at least a version of him, according to one insider.

🎙️ @ChrisRyan77 on Brandon Miller: "I feel like I'm watching that early version of Kevin Durant where there's a learning process happening, but he's also like, 'There is really nothing I can't do.'"



"On a nightly basis when I watch the Hornets, for as much as Kon is the… pic.twitter.com/QXkmvXaWKA — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) March 6, 2026

NBA insider Chris Ryan said, "I feel like I'm watching that early version of Kevin Durant where there's a learning process happening, but he's also like, 'There is really nothing I can't do.'" You can see similarities in their games. If Durant or Miller get to their spot, be it in the midrange or from distance, there's not a lot the defense can do.

Miller might not be the sexiest Hornet out there. Kon Knueppel is shooting the lights out amid a historic season, and LaMelo Ball is literally a walking highlight reel who might do something no one's ever even attempted at any moment.

But Ryan is drawn to Miller. "On a nightly basis when I watch the Hornets, for as much as Kon is the reincarnation of Klay Thompson and LaMelo is so fun, I really find myself focusing on Brandon," he said.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Zach Lowe echoed that sentiment, and he gave Miller a ton of credit for this incredible Hornets surge. "He does a little bit of everything, and their surge basically corresponds almost exactly to him getting healthy and having the best sustained stretch of his career. He's awesome. He's up to 38% from three," he said.

Lowe also said he can see the next level of Miller's game evolving before the NBA world's very eyes. He is currently not a top-notch playmaker, but that aspect of his game is growing this season.

"When the playmaking comes with him—and you can see it, he kind of sees it," Lowe added. "Sometimes he sees it late, sometimes he telegraphs it a little bit, sometimes he's a little laborious—but he sees it, and he's trying to level up in that sense. And when that comes, look out."

Miller may never end up being Durant, which is totally fine. No one's Durant, a future Hall of Famer. But if Miller can simply echo some of Durant's game, he'll end up as one of the game's best players.

