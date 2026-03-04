Jason Kidd Hails Charles Lee, Claims Hornets Coach Should Win Major Award

Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee got the best of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd last night for the second time this year. The Hornets dominated, winning their fifth in a row to complete the impressive climb back to .500.

They have not .500 this late in the season since 2022, and they overcame a rash of early injuries and a 4-14 start to get here. Since January 1, Lee has the Hornets playing arguably the best basketball in the entire NBA.

While Lee remains fourth in the NBA in terms of Coach of the Year odds, he's still a major long shot. He's +3500. Mitch Johnson (+900), Joe Mazulla (+450), and JB Bickerstaff (-320) are all way better bets on FanDuel.

But if it were up to Kidd, Lee would be the Coach of the Year. The Hornets were not supposed to be here, and losing Brandon Miller for 17 games and LaMelo Ball for 10 and starting 10 games under .500 is almost a death sentence.

🎙️ Jason Kidd on Charles Lee: "When you talk about great teams, they all listen to their coach. So, I think the Hornets are listening to Coach Lee right now. And again, he's under the radar... I think he should be Coach of the Year for what he's done so far with this young team." pic.twitter.com/rzjaebv1wO — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) March 4, 2026

The Hornets won 19 games last season and were considered an afterthought this season. The over/under line for wins this season was 26.5. ESPN's projection had them winning 28.5 games. With 20 left, they're already at 31.

And they've done so without a true superstar. JB Bickerstaff has two All-Stars in Cade Cunningham, the potential MVP, and Jalen Duren. Joe Mazulla still has Jaylen Brown, another MVP candidate. Mitch Johnson has Victor Wembanyama, the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year, and the second overall pick from 2025.

The Hornets have talent, but they don't have a single All-Star. Brandon Miller leads in points per game at just under 21, which ranks 29th in the NBA. They're not loaded with starpower, and yet they're playing better basketball than just about anyone.

Doing more with less sometimes leads to coaching awards. If Lee can continue this impressive run and get the Hornets to a top-six seed, then he just might make good on Kidd's claim that he's the true Coach of the Year.

