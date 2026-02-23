LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel are a match made in basketball heaven.

The pair of sharpshooting, playmaking, high-feel hoopers have taken the Charlotte Hornets to previously unseen heights as they've carved up the NBA in a two-month stretch that established their squad a force to be reckoned as the playoffs near.

The beauty of the Knueppel/Ball pairing is that both players positively impact how the other plays, creating a true symbiotic relationship that is blossoming before our very eyes. It's easy to say that one feeds off the other more, and the balance does probably shift in one particular direction, but it's undeniable that Ball and Knueppel have brought out the best in each other, and that the Hornets are reaping the rewards.

How LaMelo Ball Benefits Playing Alongside Kon Knueppel

Kon Knueppel is the best three-point shooter in the NBA.

What emotion did you feel when you read that? Are you ready to call me dumb? A genius? Do you agree or disagree?

I'm not sure if I really believe it, but he does have a case. As of February 23rd, Knueppel leads the league in three pointers made (198). Of the players who rank top ten in makes, Kon leads them all in three-point percentage (43.5%). It's unfathomable.

How could LaMelo not thrive when playing alongside a guy who is the most accurage high-volume three-point shooter in the league? The gravity that Kon provides his teammates is evident when you watch the Hornets, and it is quantifiable statistically as well.

According to DataBallr, LaMelo see a major increase in a few notable area when he shares the floor with Knueppel. His field goal percentage at the rim increases from 59.0% to 61.9% (+2.0), his frequency of rim attempts increases from 15.2% to 16.5% (+1.3), and his short mid-range field goal percentage (think floaters, runners, layups from outside of the restricted area) increases from 31.7% to 39.1% (+7.4),

LaMelo is having his most accurate season at the rim in his career (59%), and although it's still well below-average for a guard on a low frequency of attempts, he is clearly getting easier looks at the basket because opponents have to stay glued to Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and the rest of Charlotte's sweet-shooting wings on the perimeter.

Ball's two-point scoring has long been a struggle for him in terms of both frequency and efficiency. It's a win if those even tick up slightly by playing alongside a shooter like Knueppel.

Knueppel's well-beyond-his-years ability as a screener has opened up a world of possibilities for the Hornets offense, and the two-man game between him and LaMelo is just one of them that has eviscerated opposing teams.

How Kon Knueppel Benefits Playing Alongside LaMelo Ball

A major reason that two-man game is so effective is LaMelo Ball's insane combination of dexterity, length, IQ, and touch as a passer. Because Ball is 6'7", he has the ability to find an open Knueppel from positions that other pro guards can't even fathom.

If opposing defense put two on the ball with LaMelo as a handler in a screening action that involves Knueppel, he's able to pass over, around, or under the morass of hands to allow Kon an easy look on the perimeter or a chance to play 4-on-3 in the short roll (Knueppel is still the most efficient roll man in the league according to nbarapm.com).

Ball's visionary playmaking has been huge for Knueppel's transition to the NBA, and the stats bear it out.

Kon's true shooting percentage increases by 10.6% (59.8% to 70.4%), when he plays alongside LaMelo, his three-point percentage increases by a whopping 15.8% (35.7% to 51.5%), he shoots more threes (three-point rate increase by +2.6%), and his overall impact on the game multiplies in lineups with his star shot creator.

LaMelo is an elite NBA offense unto himself, and there's no doubt that not only Kon, but every player on the roster is better when Ball is in the lineup. His unique impact on Charlotte basketball has been amplified in this 32-straight-game stretch that Ball has been active for.

The Charlotte Hornets are in good hands. Ball and Knueppel (and even Miller, who barely drew a mention here) are perfectly suited to play off of each other, and the future in Charlotte is bright because of it.

