More help on the way? Hornets drop optimistic update on guard Tre Mann

Dare I say it? Dare I say it? Oh, what the heck. Why not?

Don't look now, but all of a sudden, the Charlotte Hornets are starting to get healthy.

Don't come back to blame me if I jinxed it. I mean, let's be real, if the injury luck swings back the other way, it's just part of the norm around these parts.

On Friday evening, the Hornets announced that Tre Mann (R Knee Bone Bruise) is likely to return to the floor in tonight's road game against the Detroit Pistons. They will, however, still be without Grant Williams (knee) and Colin Sexton (L Quad Strain). Sexton isn't officially ruled out yet, but is listed as doubtful. Veteran guard/wing Pat Connaughton (R Calf Strain) is listed as questionable.

It's been nearly a month since Mann has appeared in a game, injuring his knee in the team's overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on November 29th. He played just 11 minutes in that one, going 0/2 from the floor. Since he has been sidelined, the Hornets are 3-4.

How Mann's return impacts the rotation

While Mann isn't a dynamic game-changer, he can have those nights where he gets sizzling hot and boosts the Hornets' offensive production off the bench. Having another shotmaker and shot creator on the floor is exactly what this team needs, especially when one or two of the Hornets' "big three" need to get a breather.

Mann will bump KJ Simpson out of the backup point guard role, but can also play off the ball as well, and with LaMelo. Simpson is really the only player I see being impacted minutes-wise with Mann being healthy. Although it could allow the Hornets to continue to be extremely cautious with LaMelo's workload, which may be a bit overprotective.

So far this season, Mann is averaging 9.2 points per game, while shooting 40% from the field and 34% from three-point land.

The Hornets and Pistons are slated to get the action started at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or on NBA TV.

