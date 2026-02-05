Charlotte Hornets' Trade Deadline Activity is Bad News for Tre Mann

The Charlotte Hornets re-signed Tre Mann to a three-year contract over the offseason. They were excited about him after a year and change in the building, and rightfully so. He played pretty well when healthy.

This year, though, he's been absolutely dreadful. He's been one of the worst players not just on the Hornets but in the NBA. He's still young, but the Hornets appear increasingly likely to move on from him.

In the entire month of January, he played 58 minutes, and he's been perfectly healthy. Now, after making two significant trades for veteran guards, the Hornets have cleared a path for Mann to exit.

Yesterday, they traded Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng (who was acquired for Mason Plumlee), and three second-round picks for Coby White, effectively swapping out the guard in front of Mann on the depth chart.

Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) shoots during warm ups against the Washington Wizards | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Then, later that night, they sent cash to the Orlando Magic for two second-round picks and Tyus Jones. They also got Mike Conley in the deal for White, though he's expected to be bought out and sign elsewhere.

Either way, the Hornets upgraded the backup guard position and added a body in between Mann and any sort of playing time. If he's not traded by today's deadline, it will be both shocking and disappointing.

Mann probably has little value anymore, but he's very young and on a pretty team-friendly deal. A rebuilding team could absolutely take a chance on him. Even with the Hornets, up until this season, he looked like a solid bench contributor.

It just isn't working out this season, and the Hornets clearly have bigger goals than letting Mann figure it out while their on-court performance suffers. White and Jones are in, and that basically means Mann is out. He wasn't playing hardly, so this wouldn't be a great loss for the Hornets.

Whatever Jeff Peterson can get for him will be nice, since he's having a horrible year and doesn't have the track record to keep his value up. Hopefully, a fresh start on a team that doesn't have any aspirations this year will do him well.

