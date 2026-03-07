NBA Insider Calls the Hornets a 'Dragon Slayer Hiding in Plain Sight'

The red-hot Charlotte Hornets had their surge up the Eastern Conference standings interrupted on Friday night, losing a highly competitive game against the Miami Heat, who are on a roll of their own.

Since the start of the year, the Hornets have had winning streaks of nine and six games, having only lost back-to-back games twice in that span. This upcoming road trip will truly test the Hornets' ability to overcome adversity and stay within reach of the No. 6 seed. Oddly enough, the Bugs have played extremely well away from home, winning 10 straight on the road, which is a franchise record.

Although they dipped back into the L column for the first time in a while, they are still widely viewed as a team that can put a serious scare into some of the championship contenders in the East.

ESPN’s Alan Hahn described that scare perfectly, saying that they are, "A dragon slayer hiding in plain sight. They're in the play-in right now. They're the 9th seed. They're finally at .500 for the first time, I think, since Grandmama and Muggsy Bogues. But they are that team with this offense, and a defense that, by the way, over these twenty games, is top three. "They are not only playing great offense, they're playing great defense too. They are that team that, if you're a contender, if you're a high seed — a one, two, or three, and you have to face them in the first round, you don't want to because they are the unknown and they can also play free."

Even with last night’s loss, the Hornets are playing better basketball than anyone in the league and have already taken down some of the best teams the NBA has to offer, such as the Lakers, Nuggets, Rockets, Spurs, Thunder, and Celtics, just to name a few.

This group may not have the depth or the experience to make a deep run in the playoffs or win as much as a single series, but they are going to be an extremely difficult out because of how efficient they are on both ends of the floor. Because of how potent the offense is consistently, they can take anyone to a game seven and possibly even finish off an upset and advance to the second round.

They are not your typical Play-In team that stumbled their way into a postseason opportunity. They had some unfortunate luck to begin the year with injuries and have since overcome that, which makes Hahn’s analogy of "a dragon slayer hiding in plain sight" the perfect way to describe this bunch.

