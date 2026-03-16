Predicting the Charlotte Hornets' Record in Their Season-Defining Seven-Game Home Stand

The Charlotte Hornets are headed home from the West Coast with an opportunity to vault themselves up the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte plays their next seven games at the Spectrum Center, with the first two coming against the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic, a pair of teams they're jockeying for playoff positioning with. In order for the Hornets to claw their way out of the last Play-In spot in the East, they'll need to clean up during this home stand.

Awaitng the Hornets is a slate that goes as follows: Miami, Orlando, Memphis, Sacramento, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, before they close the month of March on the road in Brooklyn.

There's no sugar coating it -- this homestand will define the Hornets' season, and ultimately decide the path they'll need to maneuver in order to make it into the big dance. Our staff at Hornets on SI has predicted the team's record in this seven game gauntlet, and the results are in.

Owen O'Connor: 5-2

I believe that the Hornets will get their revenge on Miami, and take care of business against Memphis, Orlando, Sacramento, and the Sixers. However, the Knicks have had their number all year, and Boston looks incredible with Jayson Tatum in the lineup even if he’s not Jayson Tatum yet. The Hornets need to play well this stand, and the schedule is lined up to help them at least go .500 on it.

Zachary Roberts: 4-3

I think the Hornets will absolutely beat the Magic, Grizzlies, and Kings. That leaves the Knicks, 76ers, Celtics, and Heat. None of those are easy matchups, and I think the Hornets will lose 3/4 of them, but they'll snag one because they have a habit lately of beating teams considered better than them. My money would be on them beating the 6ers, but I could be convinced that they will get revenge on the Heat, too.

Evan Campos: 4-3

I have Charlotte going slightly above .500 on this homestand. The Hornets should be locks to win against the skeleton crew that is the Memphis Grizzlies, the tanking Sacramento Kings and a Tyrese Maxey-less Philadelphia 76ers team. I think they split the pair of games against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic this week. I do have them losing to the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. I just have to see it to believe it, particularly against fully healthy versions of those teams. But 4-3 would still be a solid stretch for Charlotte.

Matt Alquiza: 5-2

Wins: Orlando, Miami, Sacramento, Memphis, and Philadelphia.

Losses: New York and Boston.

I believe the Hornets will take care of business in the games they will be favored in while dropping games to the two teams at the top of the East. The shine has fallen of the Hornets in recent weeks, but Charlotte is still playing really good basketball, and the raucous Spectrum Center crowd will spur them to success in this stretch.

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