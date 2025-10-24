Spencer Dinwiddie takes next step overseas after surprising Hornets split
It's becoming harder than ever to keep a job in the NBA.
We continually see role players make the decision to sign with team's overseas, and several never end up making their way back to the NBA.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard Spencer Dinwiddie agreed to a deal in the Euroleague, signing with Bayern Munich on Thursday morning.
Dinwiddie signed a one-year deal with the Hornets in July. The guard had been practicing as the sixth man during training camp and was expected to likely be one of the primary backups to LaMelo Ball.
The former Buffalo was originally excited to be a part of the Hornets, sources told me in early September. It did not last long, though, as he found himself unable to get minutes in the preseason, along with two DNP-CDs.
"Just an odd situation, very confusing. Couldn’t tell you why it’s like this," a source close to Dinwiddie said after the game. "It's confusing for a starting point guard who was averaging 12 and 6 on a Play-In team can't get minutes. He's been playing very well in practice."
After Dinwiddie's release, overseas teams had started calling. Dinwiddie originally was thinking of signing in China, receiving a good offer from teams there. He began to have talks with Bayern earlier this week, and was planning to sign with Bayern as of Tuesday night.
With the Houston Rockets' struggles at the guard position being visible during their opening night loss to the Thunder, there was a belief that the Rockets could take a look at signing Spencer to a deal this season.
According to the CBA rules, the Rockets are currently hard-capped at the first apron. Signing Dinwiddie would put them over the apron, which is prohibitted under the league's rules.
Dinwiddie's contract with Bayern does include an NBA clause, though. His plan currently, per source, is to spend time overseas until an NBA team gives him a call. It's similar to something Lonnie Walker IV did last year, as around the midway point of the year Walker came from playing overseas to join the Philadelphia 76ers.
