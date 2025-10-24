Bill Simmons is all-aboard the Charlotte Hornets' hype train
The Charlotte Hornets may not end up being a good team this season, but they are supremely watchable. With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller healthy, the Hornets have two players worth watching, and the rest of the roster is talented and complementary. That was evidenced by the team setting a franchise record for double-figure scorers in the opener.
For now, the vibes in Buzz City are high. They're so high, in fact, that the national media has taken notice. Bill Simmons, who has been critical of the Hornets before, said after the Hornets' opener that he's all-in on watching the Hornets this year.
Bill Simmons hypes Charlotte Hornets as 'League Pass' team
Saying a team is 'League Pass', even if said team isn't going to challenge for an NBA title, is a huge compliment. League Pass allows fans to watch teams they want to, and this implies that a team, in this case the Charlotte Hornets, is very watchable.
So when Bill Simmons says this, it's really high praise. "The heart wants what the heart wants, and my eyes kept drifting toward Charlotte," the analyst said. "It's just a delight, just a delightful League Pass team. I really enjoy them."
The podcaster went on to say that the Hornets were a "revelation" before honing in on one key player. "I'm just going to say it, I like [Ryan] Kalkbrenner. Going on the record. I think he is a real NBA player. I think he's a 30-minute-a-game big guy," he continued.
Simmons especially appreciates this fact since the offseason discussion about the Hornets centered on their lack of a center. But after a double-double in his first start (not to mention Moussa Diabate scoring in double figures with seven rebounds off the bench), that may not be the case.
He did provide the qualifier that the Brooklyn Nets are essentially a G League team, but he still likes the Hornets and will be watching to see what they do. If the Hornets can't be good, which they may or may not be, they need to be watchable, and at least for now, they are.
