Charlotte Hornets scorch Brooklyn with 'potluck' approach, set franchise-record in dominant victory
The Charlotte Hornets reached nirvana in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets.
The up-tempo, high-flying, everybody-gets-a-touch offense that Charles Lee and his deep stable of ball handlers hinted at all preseason burst onto the scene in a big way. 'It was kind of like a pot luck tonight...everybody was eating,' said rookie Kon Knueppel after the 136-117 victory.
'Everbody was playing unselfishly. I mean, how many guys did we have in double figures? Nine? That's fun basketball and that's how it is supposed to be played.'
Charlotte's franchise-record scoring output was the story of the night
It didn't take long for Charlotte's equal-opportunity approach to pay dividends.
The Hornets set a franchise-record with nine players scoring in double-digits against Brooklyn.
Brandon Miller set the tone for Charlotte, scoring 25 points and dishing seven assists. In his first game back from a January wrist injury, Miller looked at home in the Spectrum Center, getting to the basket at will against the Nets' hapless defense. A relentless siege on the hoop and some impressive contested finishes inflated his point total, but Miller's three alley-oop finishes off of LaMelo Ball assists more importantly raised the roof.
Both rookies who started the game, Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner, played efficient hoops, combining to make nine of their 12 attempts from the field.
Both had flurries that electrified a sold out home crowd. Kalkbrenner scored six straight points in the first quarter, showing his moxie in the paint by catching the ball high and finishing high, and Knueppel canned back-to-back threes in the third quarter to run Charlotte's lead to a game high 22.
Everybody who suited up for the Hornets did their job. Collin Sexton and Tre Mann were handed the baton from Miller and LaMelo Ball, and they kept the offense afloat when the starters rested.
Miles Bridges skied for rebounds and finished plays off assists, thriving in the type of complementary role that gave him fits in the past.
Even Tidjane Salaun, the 19-year-old sophomore who struggled in preseason play, scored 10 points and hauled in four rebounds in his impactul 17 minutes of playing time.
Knueppel said it better than I can. Everybody ate against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Hornets will roll the balls out again on Saturday night in the City of Brotherly Love against a 76ers squad that historically gives them trouble, making the contest a measuring stick for how Charlotte's new approach looks against some more staunch opposition.
