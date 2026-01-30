Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets' fifth-straight win, a nail biter over Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks

The Charlotte Hornets are streaking, folks.

Charles Lee's ten-legged groove machine has won five in a row, including back-to-back games in Memphis and Dallas on consecutive nights. However, the 123-121 win over the Mavericks was a bit of an anomaly for these Hornets.

Charlotte had become accustomed to winning games by 15+ points, so it was encouraging to see them pull out a nail biter in a hostile environment against a generational performance from a generational prospect.

Below is a series of thoughts, stats, and highlights from the game bundled into a neat package called the four-point play.

1 Highlight of the Night

Sion saves the game

Kon's well-timed double team afforded Sion the chance to make the play of the night. Cooper Flagg had been hotter than a blow torch for the entire contest, and Charlotte was willing to let anyone other than him attempt the game-winner.

Sion James was due for a big-time moment like this, and when he was afforded the opportunity to make a play in a close game with all-out effort, he came through.

2 Game-Defining Stats

113.5 offensive rating in the half court

9.9% turnover rate

In order to win close games against good teams, executing at a high level in the half court is a must.

Charlotte has struggled to do that at times this year, but when they needed to get a bucket against the Mavericks' set defense, they came through. LaMelo Ball was sublime in this regard.

He had a hand in each of the Hornets' last three buckets, all in half court settings, revving up Charlotte's offense as its engine in winning time.

After dominating the offensive glass in Wednesday night's win against the Grizzlies, Charlotte only pulled down 10.8% of their misses in Dallas, a season low. They made up for their lack of impact on the boards by holding onto the ball and not allowing the Mavericks easy looks in transition -- a must if you're not winning the possession game by chewing up the offensive glass.

3 Players of the Game

Kon Knueppel - 34 points, four rebounds, three assists, 10/16 shooting, 8/12 from three

Brandon Miller - 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, 7/13 shooting, 3/7 from three

LaMelo Ball - 22 points, four rebounds, nine assists, 8/17 shooting, 6/10 from three

Charlotte's big three combined for 64% of the Hornets' 123 points in Dallas.

The Hornets' dominant January has been defined by their equal opportunity offense that churns out 5+ double digit scorers on a nightly basis, but they were carried by the stars tonight. Knueppel and Miller came out in the first quarter and landed the first couple of punches.

The pair's first quarter shot making was excellent, paving the groundwork for Charlotte's double digit first half lead that they needed every bit of to stave off Dallas' comeback attempt.

LaMelo started slow, but his second half was as good as any he's played all season. He took the shot making baton from Knueppel and Miller while also orchestrating the Hornets' offense as a passer, making winning plays on offense that Eric Collins was clear to point out with just under two minutes to go.

4 Takeaways from the Win

1. Kon Knueppel meets the moment

The rookie has gravel in his guts.

Eric Collins remarked that tonight's matchup, the first between Knueppel and his college roommate Cooper Flagg, had a 'big game feel.' If you just watched Knueppel, you would have had no clue that the first quarter was any different than any other game.

Knueppel came out of the gates red hot, burying four first quarter threes and carrying the Hornets offense alongside Brandon Miller in the opening stanza.

It was reminiscent to Kon's masterpiece in Milwaukee -- a 32 point outing in Knueppel's return to his hometown.

2. Brandon Miller is making the leap

Everything Brandon Miller touches turns to gold right now.

The game changed when he picked up his fifth foul early in the third quarter. Charlotte's offense crumbled without their fail safe, making Miller's value as a three-level scorer abundantly clear.

He continues to add layers to his offensive game: ball screen reads, varied pickups around the cup, fall away jumpers; that raise his ceiling to an All-NBA level.

3. Cooper Flagg is the truth

I haven't seen Charlotte build a wall in transition for a non-Giannis Antetokounmpo player like they did for Cooper Flagg tonight. The first overall pick, generational talent from Duke was unguardable despite the loss. He showed off all of the tantalizing traits that made him such a desirable prospect ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, and getting to watch him duel with Kon Knueppel was an absolute treat.

4. A perfect night

Charlotte's win combined with losses by Chicago and Atlanta has the Hornets sitting 2.5 games out of the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament.

At this point, after this five game winning streak, and this blistering hot month of January... The Play-In is beginning to look like the floor for this group of Hornets.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

How the Charlotte Hornets are Perfectly Positioned to Play Facilitator at the NBA Trade Deadline

Predicting the Final Score for Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Jeff Peterson, Hornets Can Learn From Bobcats’ Chemistry Miscalculation

Looking at What a Potential Next Contract Might be for Moussa Diabaté