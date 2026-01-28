Predicting the Final Score for Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will begin a quick two-game road trip in Memphis, taking on the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies.

Can the Bugs keep the good times rollin' in Memphis? Here's what our staff thinks.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 110, Grizzlies 105

I have to keep picking the Hornets while they're hot. It helps that the Grizzlies are 3-7 in their last 10, have a very similar record to Charlotte, and are negative in point differential. The Hornets seem to clearly be better, and I think, even after three wins in a row, the good times will keep rolling tonight as the Hornets eke out a road win.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 127, Grizzlies 109

The Memphis Grizzlies can’t seem to dig their way out of the national spotlight in the worst way— headlines following everything except their on-court performance. Charlotte couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to continue their trend of offensive explosions than against a team fighting to tread water on the floor, and organizationally. I expect the gap in team quality to be too substantial for Memphis to overcome, even in the event that they play to the best of their capabilities.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 126, Grizzlies 113

Memphis has a 3-8 record in 2026, in part because of their injury issues that will continue to impact them tonight. I don't think this one will be another huge blowout, and I'm a bit fearful of Jaren Jackson Jr., but the Hornets are simply the better, more in-form team.

Evan Campos: Hornets 112, Grizzlies 107

A classic tale of two teams entering the matchup playing completely different levels of basketball this month. Charlotte ranks first in net rating in January, while Memphis sits in the bottom 10 and is without Ja Morant, for whom the franchise is actively exploring trade options, according to reports. Everything points to a Hornets win, but I’m curious whether the staff has learned how to manage LaMelo Ball’s minutes on back-to-backs without bringing him off the bench, which has not worked so far. If that happens again, Memphis could jump out to an early lead and force Charlotte to chase the game in the first half. Ultimately, Charlotte’s talent wins out.

