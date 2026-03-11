The Unsung Hero for the Hornets Magical 2025-26 Season is Not Who You Would Expect

Almost two years ago, Josh Green was a key role-player on a Dallas Mavericks team that, as a fifth seed, made a run to the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games.

During that run, Green saw his scoring numbers decrease, as he went from averaging 8.2 points in the regular season to 5.0 in the postseason. He saw a a .5% increase in his three-point shooting, though, where he averaged 39% from deep in the playoffs.

During the offseason, Golden State's Klay Thompson became available for the first time in his career. Nico Harrison and the Mavs pounced, acquiring Thompson via a then-record six-team trade. One of the teams involved was the Charlotte Hornets, who were given draft capital to take on Josh Green and Reggie Jackson's contracts.

Despite his numbers staying relatively the same, Green's first year in Charlotte was widely viewed as a disappointment. The team had a -2.8 on-off net rating with him, with their offensive and defensive ratings both declining with him on the court as well. Green was a starter for the majority of the season; however, a shoulder injury towards the end of the year cost him several games, and he inevitably underwent surgery.

Josh's surgery kept him out to start the Hornets 2025-26 season, but he eventually returned to the lineup on December 12th, a loss to the Chicago Bulls, where he played 17 minutes and recorded just 2 points.

Since returning, Green has yet to miss a game.

Since returning, the Hornets are 26-16 with him available.

The 25-year-old has played in a reduced role for the Hornets off the bench this season, one that has maximized his output. After attempting 6.2 field goals a game last season, he is down to just 3.5 this season, and in turn is now shooting a career-high 43.1% from three.

In his 669 minutes on the court so far this season, the Hornets are outscoring their opponents by 13.7 points/per 100 possessions. Their offensive rating improves by seven, and their defensive rating improves by six.

All in all, the Hornets have a +5.8 on-off offensive rating, a -6.1 on-off defensive rating, and a +11.9 on-off net rating with Josh Green this season. He's sixth on the team in daily plus-minus and ranks 118th in the entire NBA in the statistic.

Josh's defense is what makes him so valuable. As a defensive playmaker, he's in the 92nd percentile for offensive fouls drawn/per 100, 73rd percentile for STOP% (steals + offensive fouls drawn + blocks recovered by the defense), and in the 97th percentile of opponent field-goal percentage when he contests (opponents are shooting 6.9% worse).

With how fantastic his defense is, the shotmaking is a bonus. He's shooting around 45% from both corners, the two spots on the court that he shoots from the most.

The Hornets needed excellent wing play off the bench entering this season. With Josh Green, they've been given just that and more.

