What can Charlotte Hornets fans expect from Tidjane Salaün's return from Greensboro?

'It's great for Tidjane to get extended minutes right now (in the G-League),' said Charlotte Hornets' head coach Charles Lee when asked about the second-year forward's progress with the Greensboro Swarm.

Lee expounded on what he was hoping to see Salaün work on with the Swarm during his extended stint in the G-League.

Asked Charles Lee about Tidjane Salaün’s progress and what they’re expecting from him in Greensboro.



Some insight into the development of last season's #6 overall pick here.

'Defensively, continue to work on some of the techniques of what we're talking about from a MIG (most important guy), or pick and roll coverages, and so he's getting a lot of reps doing that, in-game reps.'

'And offensively, continue to work on his ability to be a connector. You see some of the clips from that last game especially (11/12 vs. Delaware) his screening was really good, his ability to make plays for his teammates...and then even just his ability to drive the ball a little bit better. I think the continued in-game reps at a high level are just good for him.'

Tidjane Salaün's time in Greensboro is officially over.

OFFICIAL: @hornets have recalled forward Tidjane Salaün from the @greensboroswarm, ending his @nbagleague assignment.



In nine games with the Swarm, Salaün averaged 16.2 PPG, 8.1 RPG and 1.1 APG in 31.8 MPG. He recorded three 20-point games and two double-doubles.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hornets recalled Tidjane from the G-League, marking the end of a nine-game stint that saw him average 16.2 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in over 30 minutes per contest.

Salaün's trip up I-85 was a mixed bag. At times, Salaün continued to look lost, struggling to impact games against high-level competition due to the lack of feel and refinement in his game. Other times, he looked like a man amongst boys, dominating the opposition with his NBA-ready frame and relentless energy.

Look at this drive from Tidjane.



Decisive and physical with a high pickup on the hop step that throws off the timing of the help defender.

It is unlikely that Salaün will play a major role in his return to Charlotte, but there is room for him to wiggle his way back into Lee's rotation. The Hornets bench lacks size (apart from backup centers Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee), and against some opponents with beefy front courts, Tidjane could see some spot minutes, maybe as early as tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

Thankfully for Tidjane, the best game of his young career came in late October against these same Nets.

He did all of the little things right. Salaün crashed the glass, got out and ran, finished plays created by his teammates, and injected some of his patented passion into the game that ignited a raucous Spectrum Center on opening night.

Was Wednesday night Tidjane’s best game as a Hornet?



He looked so much more comfortable sharing the floor with NBA-level initators.



He looked so much more comfortable sharing the floor with NBA-level initators.

Was able to use his physical tools to make an impact on defense/rebounds while strictly finishing plays on offense.

The Hornets don't need anything special from their first round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. Tidjane's development is a long-term play, evidenced by his extended stint in Greensboro early in his second year. The longer the runway, the better for Salaün.

