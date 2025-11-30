Miles Bridges' 35 points help the Hornets snap the Raptors 9-game winning streak

After an excellent Friday night victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Charlotte Hornets took on the Toronto Raptors in the second night of a back-to-back.

The Raptors, who were missing RJ Barrett, had not played since their Wednesday victory over the Indiana Pacers.

From the jump, the Raptors were in control of the game. They jumped out to an immediate 15-2 lead, as the Hornets were unable to buy a bucket. While the quarter went back and forth from there, the 13-point lead remained heading into the second quarter.

It's worth noting, tonight was the third game this season that the Hornets have scored less than 30 points in the first quarter. Two of the three have come against the Raptors.

Despite trailing as many as 17 in the first quarter, an excellent second quarter from Miles Bridges was able to get the Hornets back in the ballgame, trailing by just 6 points headed into the half.

The third quarter was a prototypical Hornets third quarter. While the game got to within just four points, the Raptors constantly had an answer for everything and were able to push their lead to seven headed into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets trailed 100-88 at the 5:57 mark of the fourth quarter. They then went on to force seven straight stops, putting together a 12-0 run to tie the game with 1:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a few buckets from the Raptors, the Hornets trailed by three with 12 seconds remaining.

Kon Knueppel tied the game with a three, and Sion James was able to force a stop that sent the game to overtime. Jeff Peterson.

In overtime, it was the Miles Bridges show. The former Michigan State Spartan recorded 8 points in overtime, outplaying the entire Raptors roster in overtime and helping push the Hornets to what is their best win of the season.

A 118-111 Hornets win snaps a nine-game win streak from the Raptors, and Charlotte advances to 6-14 on the season, their first winning streak of the year.

Miles Bridges

Bridges has been playing the best basketball of his life lately, and tonight he put up his best game of the season to help the Hornets take down the Raptors. He recorded 35 points, including 10 points in overtime that were pivotal for the Hornets' victory on Saturday night.

