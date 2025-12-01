Charlotte Hornets look to continue winning ways against Brooklyn Nets

For the second time in 2025, the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets. Charlotte opened the 2025-26 season with a dominant showing, especially on offense, against the Nets, sparking hope. Things haven't gone all that well since.

However, the Hornets are, somehow, on a two-game win streak. They beat the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors on a back-to-back, playing overtime in the second win. They're as hot as they've been, and the Nets have struggled all year long.

Typically, the Hornets struggle when they come into games they can and should win, and this is exactly that sort of game. But with health on their side and a really good matchup, it's hard not to feel confident about this one.

This is the opportunity for Charles Lee's squad to show that they're better than the Hornets of old. The records are similar, but the Hornets winning against two good teams before losing to this team is something that happened all too often in the past.

Key Matchup: Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Nic Claxton

Oct 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Liam McNeeley (33) fight for a rebound during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Nic Claxton often gives the Hornets fits. He's a really solid center, but he's not an All-Star, which means Ryan Kalkbrenner should be able to hold his own. The rookie has been sensational, but it's this matchup that will define the game.

The Hornets' perimeter will face little to no defensive pressure from Brooklyn, so LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel should get theirs. The same can be said of Brooklyn's perimeter, so it could even out.

That leaves the difference down low, and Kalkbrenner is going to have to turn in another good outing to help tilt the scales in this one. His defense will be key, especially with Brooklyn's players likely getting into the paint pretty easily. But if he's shut down by Claxton, things could get dicey.

Predicted Starting Five

Charlotte Brooklyn LaMelo Ball Egor Demin Kon Knueppel Terrance Mann Brandon Miller Michael Porter Jr. Miles Bridges Noah Clowney Ryan Kalkbrenner Nic Claxton

Injury Report

For the Hornets:

QUESTIONABLE: Tre Mann (ankle). OUT: Grant Williams (knee), Pat Connaughton (calf), and Josh Green (shoulder).

For the Nets:

QUESTIONABLE: Terrance Mann (ribs). PROBABLE: Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Noah Clowney (hip). OUT: Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Haywood Highsmith (knee).

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

'Zoom Zoom': Breaking down one of the Charlotte Hornets' go-to offensive actions

With their season on the brink of collapse, the Charlotte Hornets responded with a vengeance

Miles Bridges' 35 points help the Hornets snap the Raptors 9-game winning streak

Is there a fix for the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball problem?