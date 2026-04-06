Where the Hornets Sit in the Standings After Latest Win + Who to Root for Tonight

The Charlotte Hornets won their fourth straight game on Sunday night, another victory in blowout fashion, despite trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the break. With the win, the Hornets enter the day in 8th place in the Eastern Conference standings with plenty of opportunity to climb.

Here's how things stand entering today's slate of games.

Updated Eastern Conference Standings

1. Detroit Pistons 57-21 (-)

2. Boston Celtics 53-25 (4)

3. New York Knicks 50-28 (7)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers 49-29 (8)

5. Atlanta Hawks 45-33 (12)

6. Philadelphia 76ers 43-35 (14)

7. Toronto Raptors 43-35 (14)

8. Charlotte Hornets 43-36 (14.5)

9. Orlando Magic 42-36 (15)

10. Miami Heat 41-37 (16)

Tonight's scoreboard watching guide

Knicks at Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

What the Hornets want: Knicks win.

New York winning would be a positive double whammy for the Hornets. Not only would they climb to within just two games of Atlanta, but it would also give the Knicks some distance from the Cavs for the No. 3 seed, especially if the Cavs lose tonight. Why is that important? Well, if the Knicks are locked into the No. 3 seed when they play Charlotte in the regular season finale, they could opt to rest their starters.

Pistons at Magic, 7 p.m. ET

What the Hornets want: Pistons win.

This is a rather straightforward one. An Orlando loss drops them to a half game back of Charlotte. If the Hornets can secure the eighth seed or higher, they'll be guaranteed at least one home game in the Play-In/playoffs.

Cavaliers at Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

What the Hornets want: Grizzlies win.

Charlotte isn't catching Cleveland, but as previously mentioned, they would probably like for New York to lock up the No. 3 spot before they play them. A Cavs loss would certainly help, but let's not be crazy here. This probably isn't going to happen.

76ers at Spurs, 8 p.m. ET

What the Hornets want: Spurs win.

Philly losing would give them an idential record as Charlotte, although they hold the season series edge. Considering the Spurs are still trying to chase down the Thunder for the one seed in the West, they'll be fully locked in tonight, which should help out the Bugs.

The Hornets' remaining schedule

Tuesday at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Friday vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at New York Knicks, 6 p.m. ET

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets