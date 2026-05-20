Assessing the Value of All 3 Charlotte Hornets' 2027 First-Round Picks

Thanks to the shrewd and effective business practices of GM Jeff Peterson, the Charlotte Hornets own three first-round picks next year (with a few potential protections affecting that). It's a huge year for the franchise, as it will likely be the turning point for their rebuild.

The three picks are all different, and they're all valuable in their own ways. But they're not all as valuable as the others, so which pick is the best? Which one is the worst? Here's our analysis of the three draft picks Charlotte has accrued for next draft.

Miami Heat 2027 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Both teams look on after a time out during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are at a crossroads, so we'll have to revisit this when the offseason is over. There is talk (as always) about Miami finally going all-in and trying to land the superstar that's eluded them all this time. If that happens, then this pick will absolutely convey.

However, if the Heat decide that they're not really going to get Giannis Antetokounmpo or Zion Williamson, then there's a good chance they once again land in the lottery. Even if they don't tear it down, nothing about their roster screams playoff team. If it doesn't convey, it becomes a 2028 first-round pick, which is still good but doesn't matter for this draft.

Own 2027 first-rounder

For the first time in a long time, the Hornets' own pick is not as valuable as another. Of course, it all depends on how the Hornets do, but given their 2025-26 performance and the likely improvement over the offseason, it is very plausible that the Hornets end up with a pick in the late teens or early 20s.

The rest of the East seems to conveniently be getting better as well, so anything can happen. When I played through the offseason and simulated the 2026-27 season, the Hornets won 43 games, one fewer than the year before, simply because the East was a lot tougher. Still, this pick should end up being relatively mediocre when it's all said and done.

Dallas Mavericks 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected)

The new lottery system could really mess up the Hornets' plans on this one. Under the ordinary lottery system, the Mavericks would likely face low odds of a top-two pick in year two of Cooper Flagg. Now, if they're in that middle region of the new, ridiculous lottery system, things could get scary.

However, since the odds of them being bad enough with Cooper Flagg, a healthy Kyrie Irving, and a top-10 prospect added in this year's draft are fairly low, the Hornets are probably going to end up with another lottery pick in the middle of the lottery. That will almost assuredly end up as their best pick.

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