Why Dell Curry Says His Jersey Retirement is About More Than Just Playing

Tonight, a No. 30 jersey will be raised to the rafters of Spectrum Center, honoring Dell Curry, who will become just the second player to have his jersey retired by the Charlotte Hornets, joining Bobby Phills' No. 13.

Curry spent ten of his sixteen years in the NBA with the Hornets, serving as one of the best Sixth Men in the league. In 1993-94, he won the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award when he averaged a career high 16.3 points per game on 40% shooting from three-point range.

A few years after his playing career, he joined the Charlotte coaching staff briefly before moving over to the broadcasting team in 2009.

During an interview this morning on Sports Radio WFNZ, Curry talked about his jersey being retired and whether or not he believes it would be going up in the rafters if it weren't for all the things he's done for Charlotte in addition to his playing days.

"No. No way. Absolutely not," Curry said. "When they announced it, saying they’re retiring your jersey, I’m thinking it’s just totally because of play on the floor. And they go, ‘No, it’s because you’ve been with this organization almost three decades. You broadcast, you’re an ambassador, you’re a legend. I’m like, oh, okay! I get it. Yeah, thanks! Yeah, maybe I do deserve this.

“I grew up a humble guy. I’ve always been a humble guy," he continued. "I’ve never said, ‘Oh, I’m the reason for this and that.’ I’ve just lived my life in a way that, hey, if somebody wants me to be in the organizations, I’m going to do what I can to stay around, try to make people feel better in the community, on the floor, and the guys in the locker room. It’s just how I was brought up. It’s in my DNA. I don’t take that for granted, but I know how important it is for every team in the NBA to have a guy that’s been with the organization as long as I have and to still be an example and a role model in the community and with guys in the locker room.”

Curry has meant so much to the city of Charlotte and has done an amazing job of representing the organization over the last quarter-century plus. And although he won't admit it, he was absolutely a big reason why the Hornets had so much success in the 90s.

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