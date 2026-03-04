With a Win, the Hornets Will Do Something That Hasn't Been Done in Four Years

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets have a chance to do something no one thought to be possible. Beating the Boston Celtics is certainly a part of that unexpected possibility, but a win would push them over the .500 mark at 32-31.

This would mark the first time since the 2021-22 season that the Hornets had a winning record this late in the season. They've already passed their win total from the previous two years and are just nine wins away from matching their win total of those two seasons combined.

It's something no one saw coming, and that may even extend to the coaching staff and front office after the 4-14 start the team got out to. Of course, injuries played a role in that sluggish start, but what is it exactly that has turned the Hornets into arguably the best team in basketball since Christmas?

Defensive Turnaround

Mar 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (14) shoots a foul shot during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

In the first 18 games of the season, the Hornets ranked 25th in defensive rating (121.8). They were giving up a boatload of points, and of course, the team's health played a major factor in that. They allowed 120+ points in ten of those games and 140+ twice.

Since December 25th, they've been one of the best defensive teams in the league, recording a defensive rating of 111.8, which is 8th-best in the NBA. More than health, it takes a great level of buy-in and connectivity to make that big of a leap, and this group has done that in spades.

Despite having virtually no size in the frontcourt, Charlotte has done a pretty good job of sealing off the paint and holding teams to 54% shooting from two, which ranks 11th.

Unselfish Basketball

Feb 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

There's a reason why LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel make up three of the top four three-point marksmen since January 1st — they spread the wealth. For years, LaMelo had a bunch of inconsistent or streaky shooters surrounding him. That's not the case now with a healthy Miller and Kon now in the fold.

Watching the ball pop around the perimeter is a thing of beauty, and it's contagious throughout the rest of the roster. It's a thing of beauty, art really, watching guys pass up good looks for an even better look. It's one thing to have elite shotmakers, but when those individuals don't dominate the ball, you have something that's incredibly difficult to defend.

As long as this trio is healthy, they're going to be a legit threat to everyone in the Eastern Conference.

Belief & Buy-In

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee huddles his team during an official review during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When I first got into the media industry, a former college coach told me the most dangerous thing is a team that believes. Before the dreadful start to the year, you could tell a difference in the morale of the team in camp and the preseason. They had an extra pep in their step and a clear confidence in their head coach.

For me, it goes back to that blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. No one expected them to be competitive, much less to win that game. Not only did they win, but they dominated that game from the second quarter on, holding the defending champs to under 100.

That's when this group, I believe, truly started to realize what they had. Since that night, they've taken down the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Atlanta Hawks (2x), among others.

They bought into the vision Charles Lee has and now expect to win every night, including tonight against the second-best team in the East.