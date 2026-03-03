Bill Simmons Gets 'Dramatic' Highlighting Charlotte Hornets' Unreal Turnaround

The Charlotte Hornets are one game below .500, something that is almost impossible to believe would be true in March. That hasn't been the case in a very long time. They have endured a decade largely filled with suffering.

That includes just last season, when they won 19 games. They've far eclipsed that and are steamrolling towards a Play-In Tournament berth at the very least. They might make the playoffs.

Bill Simmons, a self-proclaimed Charlotte lover this year, is all aboard the hype train, and he pointed out why this turnaround is unlike any other he's seen in a long time.

The Dramatic Turnaround of the Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/WNFR5tnD0a — The Ringer (@ringer) March 2, 2026

Simmons pointed out several things:

Charlotte hasn't made the playoffs in a decade

They've made the playoffs three times since they returned in 2005

Hornets have not won a round since 2002

No numbers worth retiring this century, except potentially Kemba Walker

They have never made the ECF

Drafted SGA and traded him for Miles Bridges and two second-rounders

Drafted Jalen Duren and traded him for Nick Smith Jr. and three second-rounders

Picked Tidjane Salaün over Donovan Clingan

Spent a lottery pick on James Bouknight

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates a three point basket | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Last year, they were 19-63. Started out 4-14 this season, so they were 23-77 in 100 games over two seasons," Simmons said. "Since then, something magical has happened."

The Hornets are now 30-31. "Their last 32 games, 21-11. They are first in net rating, +9.8, in the last 32 games of any NBA team. First in offensive rating, 121.4, which would be nearing the all-time high. This has been the most dramatic turnaround in-season of anyone that I can remember."

Putting it all into words, it definitely feels astonishing. Just this season, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller were hurt, and the Hornets lost 14 of their first 18 games. It feels utterly impossible to be 30-31 at this point, but this hot stretch has been going on since January 1, perhaps even earlier.

It's not a fluke anymore. The Hornets are legitimately good. Will they win the Play-In and perhaps a playoff series? It's possible, but those are the best teams in the NBA, so it doesn't feel like a certainty.

Either way, just to be in this position is impressive. It's been a long time coming, and finally, the Hornets seem to have built something that the wider NBA has to take notice of. That hasn't been true in forever, perhaps even longer than the 10 years since their last playoff outing.