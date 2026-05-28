Projecting Coby White's Next Contract With the Charlotte Hornets

Coby White was invaluable for the Charlotte Hornets in their late-season surge.

The numbers explaining his impact have been stated and re-stated dozens of times at this point, and I'm not going to bore you with them. What I am going to do is remind you of the time White knocked down one of the best shots in franchise history in Charlotte's Play-In Tournament win over the Miami Heat.

Coby's contract expires this summer, giving him the chance to test the market as a free agent and secure a long-term deal with any team willing to pay him. However, both White and the Hornets have made it clear that Jeff Peterson's shrewd trade deadline deal for the North Carolina native wasn't just a half-season rental.

White wants to be a member of the Charlotte Hornets, and the Charlotte Hornets want to keep him in the buildling.

With that being said, let's project a reasonable contract for the impending free agent.

How Much Money Should Charlotte Pay Coby White?

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In another offseason, White could look for greener pastures and demand starting point guard money from a rival franchise. Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Jalen Suggs all commanded ~$30M in average salary to run point for their respective franchises.

However, due to the lack of league-wide cap space and the roster situations of teams with money to spend this summer (i.e: Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles Lakers), starting-caliber money likely won't be on the table for White unless Detroit makes a godfather offer to start Coby alongside Cade Cunningham in the back court.

Charlotte will look to pay White like a super-sixth man, and there are a couple of analagous contracts that have been dolled out in recent years that can serve as a baseline for what to expect the Hornets to pay the hometown kid.

Player Contract Details Alex Caruso Four years, $81M ($20.2 AAV) Andrew Nembhard Three years, $59M ($19.5M AAV) Malik Monk Four years, $77M (19.5M AAV)

Each of these guards either play second fiddle in their own back court to an All-NBA level talent (Caruso and Nembhard) and/or come off the bench as a super-sub (Caruso and Monk) to impact games with their chance-of-pace skill sets.

White's situation in Charlotte will be a mix of both, much like Caruso in Oklahoma City.

Based on these comparable numbers alone, I think White's future contract will come in around $20M in average annual value. However, due to extenuating circumstances in Charlotte's back court, I could see that number crawling even higher when White's agent begins negotating with the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball played 72 games in 2025-26, the second-highest amount in his career, but questions about his game-to-game availability will continue to linger until playing 65+ games becomes the rule, not the exception. The Hornets should pay a premium to LaMelo's back up just in case he misses extended time again.

Additionally, Tre Mann's struggles in his second full season in Charlotte compounded with how much the Hornets' offense struggled with Sion James at the controls increases White's value to Charlotte specifically. There is proof of concept of what a Coby White-led bench mob looks like in the Queen City, and it is worth investing in.

My final prognostication for Coby White's deal in Charlotte is three-years, $66 million. That $22M AAV deal would tie White with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the 37th most-valuable guard contract in the NBA according to Spotrac -- a reasonable ranking for a player who should contend for the league's Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in 2027 if he does continue to don the purple and teal.

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