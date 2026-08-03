Ranking Backup Point Guard Options Left for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets need a backup point guard. Christian Anderson Jr. is probably not quite ready to run the offense as the secondary guard, with a stint in the G League likely necessary.

Sion James and Tre Mann aren't good options, either. The Hornets don't have much else in the way of a true point guard, so they need to pursue external options. That includes some of the following options.

Russell Westbrook

The spacing would be horrible with Russell Westbrook, but he can pass like so few other available guards right now. He wouldn't have to do much shooting with all that the Hornets have, so they could probably work past his glaring offensive weaknesses to make room for his facilitating.

What it would take: a cheap, one-year contract

Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes is not very good, but like Westbrook, he can pass. As the Hornets' backup point guard, that's all he'd need to do. He averages 9.7 assists per 100 possessions to just 3.7 turnovers for his career, which means he'd be able to get the ball into the hands of Hornets shooters. He'd also be ridiculously cheap and he's still young enough to recapture some of the magic that made him a lottery pick.

What it would take: a cheap, one-year contract

Reed Sheppard

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) handles the ball defended by Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed Sheppard is a former top draft pick, but he hasn't lived up to the billing, and he's limited. The Rockets will be getting Fred VanVleet back, so Sheppard may not have many minutes on the floor. The Hornets could use his positional flexibility and they'd like his shooting.

What it would take: one young player and two second-round picks

Scoot Henderson

The Portland Trail Blazers have way too many point guards, and they don't seem too sold on Scoot Henderson's long-term potential. If they're willing to part with Henderson, he won't cost much and only has one year left on his deal, so he can reset his value while bridging the gap until Christian Anderson Jr. is ready.

What it would take: one expiring salary, two or three future second-round picks

Jrue Holiday

The same logic for Henderson applies to Jrue Holiday, too. He's also older and more expensive, so the Blazers may be more interested in moving on from him. He'd also be a better addition because he's an excellent defender and Charles Lee has coached him twice.

What it would take: part of the $40.7 million TPE from the LaMelo Ball trade and two future second-round picks

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