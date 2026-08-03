Ranking the 3 Best Charlotte Hornets Trade Deadline Deals in Recent History

Adley Rutschman to Boston. Taylor Ward to Seattle. Robbie Ray to San Diego. Luis Arraez to Philadelphia.

The stove is HOT.

There are few trade deadlines like there is in MLB. Everything in that sport can change in the blink of an eye, where just one month ago it appeared the Boston Red Sox would trade their top pieces and give up on the 2026 season, but a dominant run has led them to send out their young prospects to try to put together a World Series run.

While the NBA Trade Deadline is not as exciting, there are still several trades that cause adrenaline in fanbases. In recent years, we have seen players such as James Harden, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant all be dealt to new teams on the day of the deadline.

Which got me wondering... what are the best three Hornets trade deadline moves in recent memory

3. Grant Williams, Seth Curry, a 2027 first-round pick to Charlotte, P.J. Washington, two second-round picks to Dallas

Mar 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) dunks past Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's just gotten better and better with time.

In Mitch Kupchak's final trade deadline, the Hornets sold on veterans such as PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier. The deal with the most success, of course, has been sending Washington to the Dallas Mavericks.

Within the months that followed the deal, Washington played a pivotal role in helping the Mavericks get to the NBA Finals. Though they eventually lost to the Boston Celtics, the deal appeared to be a steal for the Mavericks, who were able to get off Grant Williams' contract while including a draft pick that seemingly did not matter as long as Luka Doncic was on the roster.

Well...

After Nico Harrison dealt Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the value of the 2027 first-round pick went through the roof.

Though the Mavericks went on to land the number one overall pick and selected what appears to be a future superstar in Cooper Flagg, it's no guarantee that Dallas will be a playoff team this upcoming season.

As for the players in the Hornets return, Grant Williams has been an exceptional piece for this current iteration of Hornets basketball. He ranks 78th in the NBA in DPM, 37th in 1YRAPM, and 20th in 2YRAPM. He's entering the final season of his deal, and it seems likely that his leadership and play will get him a new extension with the Hornets.

Seth Curry's NBA career may be over, as he played just 10 games with the Golden State Warriors and his brother Steph last season. His Hornets tenure ended on a high note, though, where he finished the 2024-25 season as the league leader in three-point percentage, and was the last player in Hornets' history to wear 30 before the team retired it last season for his father Dell.

2. Jusuf Nurkic, a 2026 first-round pick to Charlotte, Cody Martin, Vasalije Micic, and a 2026 second-round pick to Phoenix

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A year and a half removed from this deal, and no players involved remain on these teams.

The first deadline deal from President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, the trade came after the Hornets dealt Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers, meaning that Charlotte was in need of a center on the roster. With a disappointing season for Jusuf Nurkic in Phoenix, they attached one of the few first-round picks they held to get off of his contract, and in turn received Martin and Micic.

The two players the Suns received played little to no minutes, and Micic was dealt back to Charlotte on the night of the NBA Draft so that Phoenix could acquire Mark Williams, and the Hornets then sent Micic back out for Pat Connaughton.

The Hornets return? Most importantly was the first-round pick, which was a swap that involved several teams. It ended up landing at pick 18 in the 2026 NBA Draft, where Charlotte selected Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson.

As for Nurkic, after half a season with Charlotte he was traded to the Utah Jazz for Collin Sexton. Sexton played well during his tenure for the Hornets, but the trade turned into something much bigger...

1. Coby White, Mike Conley to Charlotte, Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three second-round picks to Chicago

Apr 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) handles the ball defended by Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isn't it obvious?

Though it is the most recent trade deadline addition for the Hornets, it is easily the best of not just the last decade, but perhaps in the history of the organization.

In the midst of one of the most exciting seasons in Hornets' history, the team was in search of a backup guard who would be able to keep Charlotte's offense afloat when LaMelo Ball was off the floor. With the expectation being the Hornets would find a marginal upgrade, Jeff Peterson made a splash, and acquired White to boost the Hornets bench.

White was excellent off the bench for the Hornets, where he averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 assists, and shot a 61.1% true shooting number, 3.2% above the league average number. His offense was 71st in O-DPM, and he was 29th in O-1YRAPM.

White's first season as a Hornet reached it's peak in the NBA's Play-In Tournament, where White scored 19 crucial points while hitting five threes, helping the Hornets win their first postseason game in a decade.

After dealing LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves early in the offseason, the Hornets rewarded White with both a starting spot and a new 3 year, $74 million deal. While it remains to be seen how White will perform as the starting guard for the Hornets, the deal at the moment will still be the best in recent Hornets' memory.

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