Ranking the Charlotte Hornets’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

It may not be a summer full of movement for Jeff Peterson and the Charlotte Hornets, but they are not going to sit idle, especially after how they were bullied in the Play-In Tournament by the Orlando Magic. In one way or another, this roster will look a little different, and considering this is a lackluster free agent class, the Hornets may have to improve the team via trade.

So, what are the most valuable trade assets the Hornets have?

No. 5: G/F Josh Green

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) warms up before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The NBA is not all about finding superstars. The thing that separates the good teams from the great is the bench play. Green is a terrific 3&D option who has been a part of a winning organization before, getting a taste of the Finals with the Dallas Mavericks. A trade where he is the only piece going out isn't going to net much of a return, but if thrown into a multi-player trade, his $14.6M salary in 2026-27 can help facilitate a deal. No long-term commitment would be involved by the acquiring team, too, since he is going to be on an expiring contract.

No. 4: No. 18 Pick

Normally, there would be very much value for this pick, but because of the depth of the 2026 draft class, this could be an area that playoff contenders look to jump into. The other reason I am listing it is because of the value it could bring if packaged with the 14th overall pick.

No. 3: F Miles Bridges

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) look for the rebound during the second quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With everything that has transpired off the court with Miles Bridges, there may be some hesitancy by other teams to pursue him in a trade. Now that we are further removed from his return to the court and he is on an expiring deal, it could be the time for someone to swoop in and make a move. The Hornets' front office values Bridges, but of the starting five, he is the one and probably the only piece Jeff Peterson would be open to moving. If Charlotte wants to add more physicality to the frontcourt, the best way to do it is probably by finding an upgrade at the four. All that being said, I would be surprised if Bridges is not on the roster at the start of the 2026-27 season.

No. 2: No. 14 Pick

Sure, the 14th overall pick is a bit of a guessing game, even in this talented draft, but it's still in a range where a special talent could be, which is why I have it ranked ahead of the proven Miles Bridges. Also, it gives a big boost to any potential trade if it is included in an outgoing package.

No. 1: 2027 1st Round Pick (via Dallas)

This pick is top-two protected, and while there is no telling how a new lottery system would play out, it's still going to be a high-value pick. The Mavericks are going to be in rebuild mode once again, even with a healthy Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Also, there's no guarantee that either one of those guys will be in Dallas next season.

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