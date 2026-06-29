The Hornets Could Have More Trades in Store: Four Players to Watch

With all the big trades the Hornets have made in the last week, it’s easy to get caught up in the belief that additional moves could be coming.

Is President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson setting up for something else? Maybe, maybe not. However, there are some Hornets that are more likely to be sent packing than others. So without further ado, here are the four players, in no particular order, who could be involved in a trade this summer.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This is not a slight on Ryan. This is a fact that big bodies in basketball are ALWAYS at a premium, and he just happens to have the biggest on Charlotte’s roster. Ryan did pretty well in his rookie season. No wait, to be more accurate, he exceeded expectations, averaging 7.5 points as well as 5.5 rebounds, all while shooting 75% from the field and blocking 1.5 shots.

Ryan is what’s known as a potential trade. Going back to the Stone Age, NBA GMs have always believed they can do better than their peers in developing untapped potential in centers. To many, Ryan is akin to Michelangelo’s David before the mold hardened. A big piece of clay they could play with would be the perfect additional finishing touch to their roster. Granted, he is a throwback to the big centers that clogged the lane in the 90s, but at 7-1, he’s still a tempting trade.

Grant Williams

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Unlike Ryan, this trade is more based on Grant being the odd man out. Tre Mann would be here too if he weren't a restricted free agent and carried more value. Grant is a local guy, having played his high school ball at Providence Day, so trading him would cause some kind of feeling among die-hard Charlotteans. That said, he’s another undersized body, and with two 6-9 centers on their roster, the Hornets already have filled their quota in that department for the frontcourt. Grant averaged 7 points last year while grabbing 3.9 rebounds. His stats alone aren’t his selling point, but rather, his energy and attitude are. He could be a final compliment in a package deal.

Royce O’Neale/Grayson Allen

Apr 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Notice I’ve included these two new Hornets and not Naz Reid, who Charlotte apparently has no interest in letting go. That said, the Hornets still need a rim-protecting big, and one of these two might be the guys who get it for them. Allen is the more attractive of the two, at least stat-wise, averaging 16.8 points a game last season. O'Neale is a valuable 3&D wing who contending teams will have an interest in.

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