The Hornets Have a $275 Million Question That Starts With Brandon Miller’s Shoulder

Five quarters into his third NBA season, and Brandon Miller was headed to the locker room holding onto his left shoulder.

After playing in 75 games during his rookie season, a sophomore leap was expected from the former second overall pick. Instead, Miller struggled out the gate with his shooting splits, and eventually underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist after just 27 games.

After a leap from Houston's Amen Thompson during his sophomore season, pressure began to mount on Miller to outperform the expectations that were given to him during his rookie season. During opening night at the Spectrum Center, Miller recorded 25 points, 7 assists, and finished as +14 in the win.

Just one quarter later, and Miller would miss the next month with a shoulder injury, one that saw him where a wrap around his left shoulder for the remainder of the season. Still, the former Alabama star was able to put together the best season of his career, and played a pivotal role in helping the Charlotte Hornets go from 16-28 to 44-38.

Now entering his fourth season, the pressure on Miller has never been higher. He enters the offseason eligible for the rookie-scale extension. If the team offers him the maximum, the deal could be worth up to five years and worth between $260-275 million, depending on cap projections.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Hornets announced that Miller underwent successful surgery to address left shoulder instability. While he is expected to make a full recovery, the team announced he would be out indefinitely as he recovers.

The Hornets are familiar with this surgery, as a little under a year ago Josh Green underwent the same surgery as Miller. Green eventually made his return to the lineup in the middle of December, and the surgery typically takes 6-12 months to return to full strength. With Brandon receiving his surgery a month before where Green did, it's possible he could make his return before the season begins, but a November return is more likely at this point.

After not receiving a full offseason the year before due to wrist surgery, Miller will once again enter the offseason more focused on rehab than development.

The timing of this is notable with Miller now extension eligible. If Charlotte were to offer their young star the maximum rookie-scale extension, the deal would put his annual salary around $55 million, a number that only Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic hit this season.

Under Jeff Peterson, Charlotte's front office has shown a willingness to make difficult roster decisions in an effort to build long-term flexibility and find the right pieces to surround their young core. Commiting that money to Miller would be the largest contract in Hornets history, and would require that the Hornets organization weighs his production against back-to-back shortened offseasons.

At the current moment, only two Hornets are making $20 million or more annualy: LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

With all the questions around Miller's health, there has never been a concern around his talent. When he is on the floor, his scoring and two-way ability have shown him to be a foundational piece for the Hornets. With another rehab process underway, the focus on Miller shifts away from just what he can become, but will he be able to stay on the floor to make a maximum contract worth it.

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