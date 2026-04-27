Charlotte Hornets Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

It's going to be an interesting offseason for Jeff Peterson and the Charlotte Hornets, who improved their win total by 25 and became one of the best stories in the NBA.

Is this the time for Charlotte to make a big move in hopes of opening their window to contend in the Eastern Conference? If so, they will need to include some current players (along with picks) to make it happen. Here are the four players who could be used as a trade chip this summer.

Miles Bridges (veteran entering final year of contract)

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) look for the rebound during the second quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

I'm not convinced that the Hornets will move Miles Bridges this offseason, but when it comes to the starting lineup, he's really the only one who is tradable, in my opinion. Obviously, they're not moving LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, or Brandon Miller, and Moussa Diabaté is way too valuable, even if he ultimately gets moved to a bench role. If Charlotte does pursue a big fish type of trade, Bridges' $22.8M cap hit can help build toward matching whatever the incoming salary is. If they a big trade, I feel like Bridges is going to have to be included in the deal.

Tre Mann (salary helper to facilitate trade)

Mar 29, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) prepares to attempt a three-point shot during the second half against the Boston Celtics7 at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Mann had an extremely disappointing season, and I'm not sure there's a role for him in Charlotte next season or beyond. They aren't going to be able to trade him straight up, I wouldn't imagine, so he would have to be included in a multi-player package, really just for salary matching. He is scheduled to make $8M next season, and while no one believes he's currently worth that price, a rebuilding team may be willing to roll the dice in hopes of him regaining that early Sixth Man of the Year form he showed last season.

Josh Green (reliable bench piece)

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) looks to pass the ball against Sacramento Kings forward/guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Green isn't going to light up the stat sheet, but he knows his role as a 3&D guy and embraces it. This season, Green shot 42% from three-point range, and the Hornets were significantly better on the defensive end when he was on the floor. He is the fourth-largest salary for the 2026-27 season and the second-largest of the tradable players — $14.6M. Rival GMs may see value in trading for Green, but unless the Hornets are reeling in a big contract, I don't expect them to move him. They need bench production, and he fits perfectly with this group. Because he has value and a decent-sized salary, we have to list him.

Tidjane Salaün (young player with potential)

Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün (31) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A theme continues here — beyond Bridges — as Salaün is not going to generate trade interest alone. And to be honest, he's not going to be someone another team likely asks for in a multi-asset package. It would have to be a scenario where the Hornets are sending more proven talent out the door, with Salaün attached as a salary sweetener. If such a deal doesn't come about, the Hornets can roll with him for another season. The question is whether or not they pick up the club option for 2027-28. At this point, I'd be shocked if they did.

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