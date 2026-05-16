The Hornets Have One Underrated Weakness — Three Players Who Could Fix It

When it comes to trying to identify where the Charlotte Hornets can improve the roster this offseason, two things are at the top of everyone's mind — the frontcourt and physicality. The one thing that often gets overlooked? Finding a lockdown defender who can throw the opposing team's top scorer into a tizzy.

Rookie Sion James did a nice job at times of guarding the No. 1 scoring option, using his strength and physicality, but I'm not sure he will ever reach "elite" status as an on-ball defender.

How many times this past season did we see a star player just have a field day against the Hornets? I mean, even DeMar DeRozan had an incredibly efficient 39-point outing, connecting on 17/22 shots from the field and, in typical DeRozan fashion, attempting just one three-pointer.

Of course, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, etc., are capable of going off on any given night because they are special talents. But that doesn't dismiss the fact that the Hornets don't have a single player on the roster who they can rely on in late-game situations or to throw a guy out of rhythm.

Charlotte made a lot of strides on the defensive end of the floor this season, but there are too many average to below-average one-on-one defenders. If we're being honest for a second, none of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, or Brandon Miller are going to become All-NBA level defenders. Their focus is going to be on the offensive end, as it should be. Now, they need to keep improving defensively, but to expect them to become elite two-way players is an unfair ask.

Realistic options to fill that role

Sep 30, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Herb Jones (2) takes part in Pelicans Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Herb Jones: The Pelicans just signed Jones to a three-year extension last summer, which should tell you how much they value him. Throwing a first and a package of players to match salaries could get New Orleans to move him. It won't be easy, but man, it would give the Hornets a massive boost on the defensive end.

Marcus Smart: He has a player option for the 2026-27 season with the Lakers, so if he opts in, obviously, Charlotte would have to make a trade to land him. Acquiring Smart would allow Josh Green to be more on the wing, giving the Hornets a backup backcourt of Smart and Coby White. It's a little odd fit offensively, but Smart takes good care of the ball and can score it some.

Matisse Thybulle: This summer, Thybulle will be an unrestricted free agent and should come at a fairly low price. He's been right around that $11M mark over the last three seasons, and I don't see that going up very much, if at all. This isn't a needle mover type of move, but it does improve the defense

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