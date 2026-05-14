Kon Knueppel Names Four Players He'd Like to See the Hornets Draft

This time a year ago, Kon Knueppel was going through the NBA draft process, and after spending some time in the Queen City participating in a workout, he raised the eyebrows of not only the coaches and front office but the face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, as well.

Now, Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson will be kicking some things his way, along with Ball, Brandon Miller, and others, as to who they like in this year's draft class and who they think would fit in with what they are building.

Knueppel shared his thoughts on a handful of prospects he likes during his recent interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Kon Knueppel mentioned a few 2026 NBA Draft prospects he likes to @DaleJr... 👀



— Aday Mara

— Yaxel Lendeborg

— Cameron Boozer

— Amari Allen https://t.co/xMzVFLIviO pic.twitter.com/fiMjDOUj4a — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) May 13, 2026

“I like (Aday) Mara from Michigan a lot. I just saw his measurements. He’s huge. He’s 7’3” barefoot. 7’6” wingspan…like, that’s a big, big. I like watching him play. I like his teammate (Yaxel) Lendeborg, who is an older guy from Michigan. He’s a really good player. That was one of the teams I watched a lot because they won the national championship, obviously.

“I like Cam Boozer," he continued with a slight grin, knowing it's likely out of the realm of possibilities. "We won’t get him. Well, we’d have to give up a whole lot to move up, but I like him obviously. He’s a really smart player. There's a kid from Alabama, Amari Allen. He’s from Green Bay, so I got to see him. Grew up playing AAU ball with him. I don’t know where he’s mocked at or projected to be picked at, but I thought he had a really good year at Alabama.”

Of the four players he mentioned, Mara and Lendeborg are the most realistic options if the Hornets stay put at No. 18. As Knueppel mentioned, Boozer isn't happening unless they give up a king's ransom to go get him, and Amari Allen is mostly viewed as a late first-round pick, which could be a possibility if Charlotte trades back from No. 18.

Lendeborg is an elite defensive player who was a three-time all-conference defensive selection, averaging 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game throughout his career. He shot the ball fairly well, too, connecting on 51% of his attempts, including 36% from three-point range.

Mara spent two years as a reserve at UCLA before transferring to Michigan, where he became a staple in the Wolverines' national title run. He ended the season with averages of 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

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