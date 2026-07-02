The Hornets May Not Use the $40.7M LaMelo Ball Trade Exception This Summer

By trading LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets created a $40.7 million trade exception, the largest in NBA history. Essentially, it means they can take on up to $40.7 million in a trade without having to match salaries to make it work.

It's basically a coupon for a huge trade, and immediately, we all began wondering who the Hornets might use it on. Several names popped up, though the biggest cost more than $40.7 million and are not eligible.

But now, things have cooled off. Trades are happening all over the place, with Walker Kessler, Ja Morant, and Jaylen Brown among those traded. The Hornets don't seem in a rush to use the TPE, and it doesn't look like they're going to this offseason.

While one could argue the benefits of getting the traded-for player as soon as possible, the options right now are just not great. I recently broke down the five potential candidates, and to be truthful, the options just aren't great right now.

By the time the exception expires, though, there will be more on the table. The Hornets have until one year after the LaMelo trade gets finalized, which should be later this week. There are two key dates in there that matter: February 11, 2027, and June 14, 2027.

The first is the next NBA trade deadline, which is when superstars will be available for the Hornets to trade for. The second is when trading resumes after the NBA offseason (roughly, as it's based on when the Finals end).

The Hornets can let the year play out and trade for someone at the deadline if they so choose. That's when some teams will begin to understand that it's not working out and that parting with an expensive superstar may be wise, so there will be more players available.

And in the summer, teams will have had a full year to decide, a la the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo. A superstar that's not available now and may not be at the deadline could be when the offseason begins in roughly a year.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball in the first half against Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, the Hornets have a very limited time to make use of this exception. However, at this point, unless they're executing a sign-and-trade for Jalen Duren, the options remaining for a trade are just not great. There's no reason to rush into it now just for the sake of getting a deal done.

Whatever I or anyone may think of the Ball trade (and I've been vocal about that), this front office has far more brilliant moves than blunders so far, and they're probably right to hold that exception for a little while longer.

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