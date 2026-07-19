The Hornets' Summer League Is Over — Here's What We Learned

A year after the Charlotte Hornets were crowned Summer League champs, Sin City didn't treat the Bugs nearly as well this time around. That said, there were some positives that came out of the two-week event.

Here is our biggest takeaways from Summer League action — good and bad.

Schuyler Callihan

The Hornets still need another ballhandler. Christian Anderson could be that guy eventually, but he has to improve as a facilitator, and that is going to take some time. Sion James still had issues running the show, and I'm not sure he will ever turn the corner in that regard. He is what he is. I'm not advocating for the Hornets to go make a big splash or even use the TPE on a backup point guard, but they have to add another option before the season starts.

Zach Roberts

Hannes Steinbach is legit. He is as good as we thought he was, and he looks ready for NBA minutes. The rebounding is excellent, and he shoots better than I would've expected right away.

But Christian Anderson Jr. isn’t there yet. He needs more time. His shot wasn't falling, and that's half of what made him such a fun prospect. It'll come, but it hasn't yet. His playmaking is good, but he'll need to find his shot again if he wants to stay on an NBA court.

Mike Lacett

Hannes Steinbach is a beast! Not only does he play through contact, but he’s initiating it. I had my doubts about the pick, but not anymore. If he stays on the right path with consistent success, I think he’ll crack the starting lineup this year.

Owen O'Connor

I think Jeff Peterson nailed the 2026 NBA Draft.

Hannes Steinbach looks fantastic. While Summer League stats should be taken with a grain of salt, it's hard to ignore Steinbach’s numbers: 15.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and shot 60.2% from the floor. He's an extremely impressive big man, and his offensive rebounding ability will pair fantastically alongside Moussa Diabaté.

While Christian Anderson had struggles with his jumpshot, his playmaking abilities flashed more than I thought they would. That part of his game really impressed me, and leads me to believe that he will make an impact day one off the bench as a ball handler. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller on the receiving ends of his passes… It's exciting.

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