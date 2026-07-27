Three Reasons Why Brandon Miller Will Make The All-Star Team This year

It’s been four years since the Charlotte Hornets had an All-Star. The last was LaMelo Ball, who as we now is now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This year I think someone will rise again, and that someone is Brandon Miller. Here are three reasons why:

#1: It’s his team

With all due respect to Kon Knueppel, this is Brandon Miller’s team. And since it’s his team, that means if the ship is going down, it’s going down with the four-year man out of Alabama. This year Miller won’t have to share the ball with guys like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. That’s an average of 30 attempts between them per game out the door.

Think about it, someone is going to steal a bulk of those attempts and I think that someone will be Miller. Now if there’s a big shot, Miller should take it. And here’s the thing, we’ve got no reason to think he won’t deliver. He’s coming off his second 20-point season in a row {All while taking only 16 shots per game). If he stays healthy, and he did for the most part last year (playing 65 games), there’s no reason to think he won’t come through.

#2: It's his time

Different than it’s his team. This is his time aka, he's entering his prime. Most athletes start to come into form around year four and Miller should be no different. By this point the body is used to the pressures of an NBA schedule and can start turning it into a mastery experience. Here we get to the point of something my psychology 101 class called “conscious competence."

Miller’s made the corrections and now he’s putting them into practice. Hopefully by next year, he’ll be doing it so effortlessly to the point he doesn’t even to think about what he’s doing right. (That is called "unconscious competence" for those still with me). The greats would talk about “letting the game come to them.” This is Miller’s time to do that this season.

#3: It's His Money

I tried long and hard to come up with another word that starts with a “T.” Failed miserably as you can see. But that is because in the end, money is money and it’s now for Brandon to get it. As we know, he’s trying to get that long term extension and if he wants to prove that he’s deserving of it, the only way to do it is by coming through with the pressure on.

And so there you have it. It’s Miller’s moment and if he plays his cards right, he will make his very first All-Star Game too.

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