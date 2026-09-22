What Comes Next for Charlotte Hornets After Trading for Buddy Hield

The Charlotte Hornets weren't done making moves after all. After the LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges trades, it seemed like they'd cool off, even after adding Dorian Finney-Smith for literally nothing.

The only thing left to do was whittle the roster, which was oversized and out of compliance with NBA rules, down to the limit. Many suspected that meant waiving Finney-Smith or Pat Connaughton.

Instead, the Hornets flipped Finney-Smith in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. It was another example of Jeff Peterson being shrewd and getting value out of someone he otherwise would have to cut.

Finney-Smith was going to be one of two things. He was either going to be waived or be a back-end rotation player that got in during blowouts and not much otherwise. To get anything for that is good, but this deal complicates things.

As mentioned, the Hornets needed to shrink the roster, not expand it. But in dealing Finney-Smith, they added Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard. If you're keeping track at home, that's one more player than they had before the trade.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bf3zzlZgVK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2026

The Hornets are making some money in the deal, as the Hawks are sending cash, too. According to Shams Charania, there are no picks involved, so it's purely player for player and salary-matching.

So, what now? The Hornets are, unsurprisingly, adding more shooting with Hield. He's one of the best shooters in NBA history, although he is well past his prime. Nembhard is a backup point guard, something the Hornets kind of needed, even after adding Dennis Schröder.

He averaged almost 13 assists per 100 possessions last year, so there's a clear fit with the Hornets. They need to waive or trade two players now, and I suspect Nembhard won't be involved. He's going to stick around.

Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) against the Phoenix Suns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connaughton being waived feels like a foregone conclusion after all this. But that still leaves one more move to be made. That move isn't as painfully obvious, and there are multiple options. Royce O'Neale and Buddy Hield seem to be the most likely players to move on from.

Hield probably has the most value, so trading him is possible. He also fits the best, and at this point, Peterson is likely more interested in the roster than in adding a future second-round pick.

So, look for Connaughton to be waived and O'Neale to be flipped at some point.

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