When Hornets Can (If They Should) Extend Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller

The Charlotte Hornets have a few extension candidates this summer. Most notably, Brandon Miller's rookie contract is reaching its final year. When can he and the other Hornets be extended? More importantly, should they be?

When can Miles Bridges be extended?

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Hornets can officially extend Miles Bridges after July 14. On that date, the veteran swingman can be signed to a long-term deal to avoid his looming free agency next summer. He's currently on an expiring contract after signing a three-year deal in 2024.

When can the Hornets extend LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball is not a free agent in the immediate future, but he is extension-eligible. He still has three years left, but he can sign a two-year extension with the Hornets for $119.2 million. Bobby Marks broke down why it's not exactly pressing.

"Considering that Ball has three years left on his contract, there should not be a sense of urgency to get a deal done. However, in the scenario that Ball earns All-NBA in 2026-27, he would become eligible to sign a four-year, $300 million extension next summer," he wrote.

So on one hand, Ball would be cheaper on the aforementioned deal than waiting for after he makes an All-NBA team. Considering he got some votes this season, it's plausible that he'll make it and drive the price up, so it's something to watch.

When can Brandon Miller sign an extension?

Brandon Miller's extension might be the most important. Obviously, a bigger part of the core than Bridges, Miller would hit unrestricted free agency after next season. Things could get dicey, but Miller's able to sign as early as July 1.

Should these Hornets get an extension?

Miles Bridges

This one is a no. You could argue the wisest path forward is to trade Miles Bridges because in their best season in a long time, and with the NBA's best starting five, they were still almost six points better with Bridges off the court.

Regardless, extending him would be pretty foolish. If they're not ready to cut ties just yet, then holding him until the trade deadline is a better idea. Extending him will only put more money on the books for someone who is not worth it.

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is also probably a no, but it would be far from the worst idea. With three years left, there's obviously, as Marks pointed out, no rush to do this. Ball just played the first healthy season in years, so there needs to be more of an established track record of health before tacking on over $100 million to the deal.

If the Hornets do wait and he makes an All-NBA team, then it will come back to bite them. But still, even as a massive Ball fan, I'm hesitant to go ahead and commit the years and money to him when there's no real need to do so.

Brandon Miller

This is a yes, but with a substantial caveat. The Hornets need to extend Brandon Miller now. Waiting until he hits restricted free agency when several teams could drive the price up and/or poach Miller from the Hornets if he gets too expensive.

However, he is not currently worth a max rookie extension. There's a good chance he will one day be worth that, but he has a combination of problems: poor finishing at the rim despite being 6'9", weak offensive creation without LaMelo Ball on the floor, and an injury history.

He's also not a great defender, but neither are most of the max contract players. But unless the Hornets know for certain he'll improve around the rim, create more when he's on the floor without Ball, and stay healthy, then they can't sign him to the max.

Something below that would be great, but Miller may bet on himself, and I'm not sure if it's worth the risk to let him do that.

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