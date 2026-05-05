Why the Hornets May Keep Both 1st Round Picks Instead of Packaging Them in a Trade

The Charlotte Hornets have an opportunity to cash in on something big at some point over the next two years thanks to the draft capital they've accumulated.

This summer, they have two first-round picks, which will likely end up being No. 14 (awaiting lottery) and No. 18 via the Phoenix Suns. Next year? Three first-rounders, but we'll get to that in a second.

A quick way for the Hornets to take that next step would be to package this year's two firsts to either move up in the draft or land a veteran. I don't have a crystal ball, but I have a feeling that with how loaded this year's draft class is, we won't see many trades made by teams in the lottery. To get someone inside the top 10 to move back, I'm not sure No. 14 and 18 are enough (for them). In most drafts, it's probably something worth considering. Not so much this year.

So if that option is eliminated, that leaves the trading for a veteran option.

The problem with that is you don't want to make a move before you are ready, and while the Hornets made a significant jump this season, it may not be the right time to strike such a deal. Jeff Peterson has said it a million times: they aren't going to skip steps in this process. Waiting one more year to make the big splash may be frustrating, but it all comes down to timing.

So, back to the three 2027 first-rounders... in a lot of ways, it makes more sense for Charlotte to package their picks then as opposed to now.

As previously mentioned, this year's draft is deep. It makes sense for the Hornets to get two cracks at landing another key piece of this young core, who would be on a cheap contract. Sure, the 2027 draft picks may not have as much value because of the talent differential, but teams are always looking to accumulate firsts. They can be rerouted in a separate deal, or they can be used for the single purpose of adding a top-tier rookie.

The other part of this is the draft positioning. If Charlotte feels like it will be able to build off this season, they won't be picking in the lottery next summer. The pick from Dallas is top-two protected, and assuming they are still in rebuild mode, that pick could be extremely valuable for Charlotte.

The one from Miami is lottery-protected, so there's no telling whether they'll have that pick next year or if it will convey to an unprotected first in 2028. Still, a package of their own selection and the Dallas pick, plus other assets, can be more than enough to reel in a big fish. Heck, if Dallas lands somewhere in the top ten next year, that pick alone could help bring in a nice prize.

Taking a couple of hacks at a talented draft class and then trading what should be a very valuable pick from Dallas next year may be the best way for the Hornets to capitalize on this situation.

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