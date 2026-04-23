Why the Charlotte Hornets May Delay Their Big Move Until Next Summer

The Charlotte Hornets have a ton of financial flexibility and draft picks — two things that can help take this rebuild to the next level in a hurry. But it might be another offseason of Jeff Peterson continuing to say, "We aren't skipping steps."

He has already thrown out the phrase a couple of times, doing so in his exit interview earlier this week when asked when he'll push those chips to the center of the table and make his move to go all-in.

“We’ll know when the time is right. We can’t skip steps. I’ve seen it too many times, and it ends up not going the way you think it goes in terms of trying to speed things up. We’ve made a ton of progress this season internally, and I’m excited because I know that’s going to continue to happen. But we’ll continue to be strategic, and when the opportunity presents itself, I know we’ll be ready because of the flexibility we have.”

This free agent class isn't exactly filled with star talent, although it does have the likes of LeBron James, James Harden, and Trae Young, who will end up re-signing with Washington.

The last thing you want to do as a GM or someone in Peterson's position is to jump the gun because of how the second half of this season went with a young squad. You don't want to part with assets (including money) just to say you made a big move, especially if the timing or fit isn't right.

Before the Hornets start shipping out multiple first-round picks in a trade or large chunks of change to a free agent, they need to be absolutely positive that what happened from January 1 on is sustainable with the core trio of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller.

Our own Matt Alquiza asked Peterson what's something he can take away from the rebuilds in Oklahoma City and Detroit, and it wasn't so much about stacking assets, although that helps.

“One of the consistent things with those teams is there’s a premium placed on internal development. I have respect for both of those organizations. Cade (Cunningham) has gotten better, Jalen Duren has gotten better…Chet (Holmgren), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), Aaron Wiggins, everyone on that roster has continued to get better. It’ll only get better if you work, and I know we have a ton of workers in our locker room. And then at some point, you go get an Isaiah Hartenstein or a Tobias Harris — I respect the free agents those teams signed at the appropriate time, but I think internal development is huge.”

The ideal time to go "all-in," for lack of a better term, would be next summer. It would give Peterson another full season to evaluate where that big external piece needs to come from and what he'd be willing to give up to make it happen. They have three first-round picks in next year's draft, and as far as free agency is concerned, the new state-of-the-art practice facility should be completed in time to use as a recruiting tool.

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