Yaxel Lendeborg or Morez Johnson Jr.? Which Michigan Man Should the Charlotte Hornets Target?

If I had to put a number on it right now, I'd say that I'm 75% sure that the Charlotte Hornets will land either Morez Johnson Jr. or Yaxel Lendeborg on draft night. Both Michigan prospects bring a variety of strengths to the table, and they both would plug some holes in Charlotte's front court.

Our staff at Hornets on SI is here to lay out the case for both players. Read on to see the direction we would go if faced with the question: Lendeborg or Johnson?

Schuyler Callihan: Yaxel Lendeborg

Let me first start off by saying I love Morez Johnson and his fit with the Hornets. However, Lendeborg probably has a higher ceiling because of his offensive skill set. Johnson attempted just 35 three-pointers this past season, and I'd expect he'll be limited from range early in his career, even in a place like Charlotte, which encourages the deep ball. Lendeborg had shown the ability to hit triples early in his collegiate career, but this year, he connected on 37% on strong volume (4.5 attempts per game). Defensively, they are both great and bring a lot of the same things to the table. The offensive profile is what has me leaning with Yaxel.

Evan Campos: Yaxel Lendeborg

Between these two, either would be a great addition for Charlotte with its first selection. I just think Yaxel Lendeborg is the better prospect and, in turn, the better player right now over Morez Johnson Jr.

Lendeborg was one of the highest-impact switch defenders in college basketball this past season with his 7-foot-4 wingspan. He also brings really impressive connective passing for his size, along with the on-ball fluidity and overall frame you look for in a modern frontcourt player. Johnson is a good defensive prospect in his own right, but if both players are on the board when Charlotte picks, I would select Lendeborg.

Owen Watterson: Morez Johnson Jr.

I went on the biggest radio show I've ever been on and vouched for Yaxel, but I'm going to change my mind here in a crazy turn of events.

I'd take Morez Johnson Jr. over Yaxel Lendenborg, given the prompt.

I've fallen further and further off of Lendenbourg mountain the closer we've gotten to the NBA Draft. I don't know that Yaxel’s skillset has anything to do with that. The age has begun to really scare me because it crept into my mind that PJ Hall sits firmly in the Greensboro Swarm’s system right now on a two-way contract.

PJ turned 24 in February. Lendenbourg turns 24 in September.

Hall's combine height: 6’ 8.25”, and he's actively at 245 lbs on the Hornets roster. Yaxel’s listed height is 6’ 8.75”, and he’s listed at 241. Yaxel’s wingspan is 7-foot-four, and Hall’s is 7-foot-two.

Hall also boasts a 39.5-inch maximum vertical jump, which was second in his entire 2024 NBA Draft Combine class.

Lendenborg’s maximum vertical jump was marked at 32 inches.

I understand the upside… but I've begun to convince myself Charlotte has their own Yaxel Lendenborg in their system already, with knowledge of what they're trying to do.

Morez Johnson automatically gives them a potentially elite defender. Sion James was relied on heavily because of his ability there, despite being a rookie. Morez could come in and do that same thing immediately, with better switchability and upside for guarding big-men like Sion is unable to do because of his size difference.

Give me Morez.

Zachary Roberts: Yaxel Lendeborg

As others have said, either Morez Johnson Jr. or Yaxel Lendeborg would be good selections. If the Hornets get the choice, then the draft board fell rather favorably. They still need to make the right choice, which seems an impossible task. Johnson doesn't have the range that the Hornets would like to have. Lendeborg isn't a sniper, but he will keep defenses a little more honest. Both players have the size, defensive capability, and physicality to help the Hornets, so when it comes down to it, I'm leaning towards the one that has a better stroke from distance. I'll take Lendeborg, but I won't feel 100% confident it was the perfect choice between the two.

Matt Alquiza: Morez Johnson Jr.

It's all about the age.

Morez Johnson Jr.'s youth is the tipping point here, and enough to sway me in the direction of selecting him over Lendeborg. Both Michigan prospects fill some of Charlotte's needs in terms of physicality and defensive versatility, but Johnson is just slightly better on that end, and I cannot stop thinking about opposing teams having to deal with 48 minutes of either Moussa Diabate and/or Morez Johnson Jr. hounding the paint.

Yaxel may wind up being a more impactful player than Morez on day one, but the Hornets are still playing the long game despite their early success in 2026. Give me the competitive freak who can grow alongside Charlotte's core over the older, more pro-ready prospect.

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