Ime Udoka Delivered a Classy Retirement Gift to Longtime Rockets Writer
The Houston Rockets dropped a one-point game to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, 113–112. The postgame press conference after a loss for a team that is in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference wouldn't normally take on a festive atmosphere, but coach Ime Udoka recognized the moment. It would be the final press conference for longtime Rockets beat writer Jonathan Feigen, who retired from the Houston Chronicle Friday after four decades in journalism.
"Game ball to Jonathan," Udoka said as he tossed a basketball to Feigen, who was seated in the front row of the press conference.
"27 years in one organization," he continued. "Sorry it's a sour taste after this one, but a career well done and off into the sunset. Good luck."
Feigen began his journalism career in Texas in 1981, joining the Chronicle in 1990. He took over the Rockets beat in '98. He recounted some of his favorite memories of that lengthy career in his final column filed Friday night.
"I still cherish the memories of the El Campo booster club barbecue on my first day in town, the Cotton Bowls and Sugar Bowls and Olympics and NBA Finals. Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Cameron Indoor Stadium. Pauley Pavilion. The Rose Bowl. The Forum. And yes, The Summit for Game 7 when the Rockets won their first championship.
"I had a term as a Naismith Hall of Fame voter, and in my second year got to vote for Calvin [Murphy]. I was there when Hakeem Olajuwon was inducted and in the room when he shared a phone call with Rudy Tomjanovich that I’ll never forget. I loved telling Rudy about how Hakeem felt when he hung up. I loved calling Rudy after he finally learned he would be inducted, too."
After the game, he used social media to sign off in the most appropriate way for a journalist.