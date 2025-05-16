Insider Gives Update on Myles Turner's Future With Pacers As Free Agency Looms
When Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner took the floor for his NBA debut in 2015, his frontcourt teammates included forwards Chase Budinger and Paul George. Budinger has since switched sports, and George has made seven All-Star Games with multiple teams, but Turner remains.
As the Pacers get ready to play in the Eastern Conference finals—Turner's 11th playoff series with Indiana—speculation is swirling around his future with the team. On Friday afternoon, insider Jake Fischer suggested that speculation may soon be put to bed.
"The rising expectation, league sources say, is that Turner will be extending his stay in the Hoosier State," Fischer wrote.
Turner has played in 642 games for Indiana, the sixth-most in franchise history and approximately 14% of all regular-season games the team has ever played.
The two-time shot-blocking champion averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Pacers this season.