SI

Insider Gives Update on Myles Turner's Future With Pacers As Free Agency Looms

The center has played in about 14% of all Indiana regular season games.

Patrick Andres

Myles Turner celebrates a basket against the Cavaliers.
Myles Turner celebrates a basket against the Cavaliers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner took the floor for his NBA debut in 2015, his frontcourt teammates included forwards Chase Budinger and Paul George. Budinger has since switched sports, and George has made seven All-Star Games with multiple teams, but Turner remains.

As the Pacers get ready to play in the Eastern Conference finals—Turner's 11th playoff series with Indiana—speculation is swirling around his future with the team. On Friday afternoon, insider Jake Fischer suggested that speculation may soon be put to bed.

"The rising expectation, league sources say, is that Turner will be extending his stay in the Hoosier State," Fischer wrote.

Turner has played in 642 games for Indiana, the sixth-most in franchise history and approximately 14% of all regular-season games the team has ever played.

The two-time shot-blocking champion averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Pacers this season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA